WATCH NOW: Young, Strohbeen lead North in a convincing season opening win

SIOUX CITY – If it wasn’t for a missed extra point in the first half, the Sioux City North Stars football team would’ve had a running clock to start the second half on South Sioux City on Thursday night at Elwood Olsen Stadium.

The Stars scored four touchdowns in the second quarter to lead South Sioux City 34-0 at halftime Thursday night, and cruised in the second half to pick up a 44-0 win.

In the first quarter, it was all about the rushing attack for North. Demarico Young, a transfer from South Sioux, helped North work down the field, into scoring position, and Chad Simons finished the drive off by muscling his way into the end zone.

Young added two touchdowns of his own in the second quarter, one from 35 yards out and he used his breakaway speed to get into the end zone, and again on a one-yard dive between the tackles.

“He was outstanding,” Mohr said. “That’s what we expected from him, he did a great job. A lot of the assignments and struggles we have with signs and signals and everything, he picked them up really fast. We had zero mistakes on his side picking those up.”

Young didn’t hold back against his former team. He finished the night with 196 yards and two touchdowns, and he didn’t see the field in the fourth quarter, as the backups were in to hold the 41-point advantage at that point.

While Young was the leader in the backfield, Dayton Harrell and Simons both contributed in the ground game as well. Simons totaled nine carries for 42 yards and the score. Harrell, who also made some plays defensively as well, recorded four carries for 90 yards.

A big part of the running attack’s success was the offensive line play on Thursday, Mohr said. He did have some questions about how they would hold up in the opener, but their performance was a major part of the win in the coach’s eyes.

“A lot of it had to do with our lineman assignments,” Mohr said. “We’ve been working on our spacing. Being able to run the ball allows the passing game to open up. Demarico, Dayton, I think we ran five backs tonight, when you’re successful running the football, passing is a lot easier.”

Carson Strohbeen started his senior season as the quarterback of the Stars Thursday, and had three touchdown passes on four completions. Harrell was a vital piece of the passing game as well, catching three passes, two of them ending with him finding the end zone. Luke Soldati added a 26-yard TD grab as well. Strohbeen finished with 74 yards passing.

The strong rushing attack helped North set up the limited passing game they rolled out Thursday night. Strohbeen attempted eight passes all night, but looked sharp when he was called upon.

“When we asked him to perform, he performed,” Mohr said. “We had a great two minute drill at the end of the half. He made some good passes, he made some good calls. We have a couple reads that we have to clean up a little bit, but he did what he needed to do."

Defensively, North was sharp as well. In the shutout performance, Harrell and Soldati each recorded an interception.

The defensive line lived in the Cardinals backfield most of the night, and the linebackers stepped up in run defense. After allowing South Sioux across midfield three times in the first half, the defense kept the Cardinals backed up the rest of the night.

North is back at Elwood Olsen Stadium Friday night, as the Stars take on East in a metro match-up.

“We’re just going to keep doing what we do,” Mohr said. “We’re not going to worry about who we’re playing, we just want to play North High football.”

Cardinals learn to compete

Jackson Dickerson’s first game as the Cardinals head coach was filled with ups and downs, he said.

“Offensively, we had times where we would move the ball and a couple key mistakes ended up costing us a couple drives," Dickerson said. "We saw a lot of positives on the offensive side of the ball, but we also saw a lot of things that we need to execute better in practice every day.”

Dickerson and the Cardinals struggled to move the ball in the second half, and a long drive during the running clock in the third and fourth quarters kept the Cardinals offense off the field for a large part of the second half.

While South Sioux was able to get the offense across midfield on their first three drives, errors forced the Cardinals out of points on those drives, and the team didn’t threaten for the remainder of the game.

“The biggest things is consistency right now,” Dickerson said. “It all comes down to consistency, we go, we go, we go, we have a mistake, one bad play or one guy not doing their job, and it derails our drive. We can’t seem to recover from that. If we can consistently move the ball, every single down, then we are fine. But, when we have a mistake, that’s when we get into trouble.”

The Cardinals offense found ways to move the ball in part to North’s defensive line over-pursuing in the backfield and it opened running lanes for the quarterback and running back.

Two of the first three drives ended in interceptions for the Cardinals, one being thrown in the end zone. Defensively, South Sioux didn’t have an answer for Young and the North rushing attack.

“The big thing that we noticed is that we gave up a lot of big plays, especially on the ground,” Dickerson said. “We cleaned some of that up in the second half, but we just talked about competing at halftime, defensively. It comes down to competing every single down. You can’t take a play off, because at that point, that’s where we give something up.”

South Sioux is back at Olsen this Thursday night, as the Cardinals take on West at 7 p.m. The Cardinals are looking to move on from a rough season opener, and shift their focus on improving ahead of facing the Wolverines.

“We just can’t hang on this. It’s Game 1, we can’t hang our head, we can’t get discouraged,” Dickerson said. “(Friday), we’ll have film, we’ll have weights and we just have to take a look at what’s ahead, because if you dwell on this, then you’re not focused on what’s ahead, you’re not focused for that next week.”