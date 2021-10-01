Waukee Northwest beats Sioux City East football in rainy Thursday matchup

SIOUX CITY — The East High School football team lost its third straight game late Thursday night, this time in a 37-24 defeat to Waukee Northwest at Elwood Olsen Stadium.

“I’m not faulting our effort, but it’s just execution in key moments that is really critical,” East coach Brian Webb said. “When someone makes a mistake, there’s no one to blame. We just have to get better.”

It's the third straight loss for the Black Raiders, now setting their record at 3-3.

The Black Raiders kept the game tight in the first half, and they led 17-14 at the half.

East took the lead thanks to a 42-yard field goal from Jacob Schroeder, and that came with 27 seconds left before halftime.

The Wolves got on the board first, but the Black Raiders responded with a 2-yard touchdown run by Brady Wavrunek with 8 minutes, 57 seconds left in the first quarter. Taejon Jones caught a deep pass from quarterback Luke Longval that set up the Wavrunek TD.

Then, with 9:49 left in the second quarter, Luke Longval scored from the Waukee Northwest 2 on a quarterback keep.

Northwest tied it with a Carson Renken 1-yard TD run with 3:49 left before halftime.

The Wolves took the lead in the second half, scoring 20 straight points in the second half.

Northwest junior Brady Grisham put the Wolves in the lead with a 5-yard TD run with 4:14 left in the third quarter.

The Wolves forced quarterback Luke Longval to throw an interception later in the third quarter, and they turned that takeaway into points.

Renken again kept the ball, and scored from the Black Raiders’ 2.

That put the Wolves up 28-17.

The Wolves added two more points with 7:37 left in the game, as a low snap out of the shotgun forced East to fall on the ball in the Wolves’ end zone, thus, a safety.

On the Wolves’ following offensive drive, Renken found senior Hayden Huntley on a 3rd-and-16 from their own 40 for a 60-yard TD. The PAT made the score 37-17.

“We have to find a better way to fix our mistakes,” Webb said. “We were winning in the first half, but we just made too many mistakes in the second half to battle back That starts with fixing those mistakes at practice.”

Black Raiders senior Tyson Helseth-Bryan scored his team’s lone second-half TD with 3:29 left in the game.

The Black Raiders had a first down from their own 36, and Helseth-Bryan ran the ball up the middle, and found a hole. Helseth-Bryan made it a footrace with the Wolves’ secondary and won the race.

The game was delayed by rain during the second quarter for almost an hour.

