State champions last season in Class 11B, Elk Point-Jefferson's season starts earlier than most as the Huskies host a Week 0 game to kick off the 2023 season.

Here is a capsule look at the game:

Who/when/where: Parker at Elk Point-Jefferson HS on Fri., Aug. 18, 2023 at 7 p.m.

Last season's records: EP-J went 12-0; Parker was 1-7

Last meeting (Aug. 19, 2022): EP-J 50, Parker 0

Outlook: Elk Point-Jefferson was dominant last season with the state title game the only contest the Huskies won by less than double digits. The defending 11B champs out-scored opponents last season by a combined score of 550-63, including six shutouts by the EP-J defense.

The Huskies return more from that stout defensive unit from the record-setting 2022 squad than they do on offense, but that shouldn't hinder the EP-J scoring too much.

The Huskies have two talented and explosive returning players at wide receiver -- seniors Garrett Merkley and Kayden Moore.

Garrett Merkley had 10 receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown with a pair of kickoff returns for scores, and Moore had 65 receiving yards on three receptions and two TDs as returning outside weapons for the Huskies' first-year starting quarterback Keaton Gale, a 5-foot-10, 165-pound dual-threat.

Despite a lot of turnover on the Elk Point-Jefferson roster, the visiting Pheasants may have their work cut out for them again in going up against a team that scored an average of 45.8 points per game and tallied over 350 total yards a contest while allowing 5.3 points a game and under 100 total yards on average.

Parker has gone 1-7 in each of the last two seasons, with its only wins coming against Baltic (2022) and Rapid City Christian (2021).

The last two seasons, EP-J has gone a combined 20-3 after grinding through some tough seasons as the recent success has moved head coach Jake Terry's career record with the Huskies to even at 38-38 as he looks to lead his program to another Big East Conference title and more in 2023.