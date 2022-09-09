WEEK 3 METRO PREVIEW: Sioux City North football holding homecoming game against Des Moines North

SIOUX CITY — The North High School football team is one of the first teams in the area to have its homecoming.

That happens Friday night at 7 p.m. at Elwood Olsen Stadium when the Stars host Des Moines North.

It’s the third time in which the Polar Bears and the Stars have met on the gridiron. The Stars have won both of those contests, most recently in 2021 in a 20-0 shutout.

The Polar Bears have won both of their games against fellow Des Moines metro teams. They opened the season with a 30-6 win over Des Moines Hoover, then they beat DSM East 46-14 at Williams Stadium.

Des Moines North has run the ball more than passing it. Senior Aron Gonkaryon has carried the ball 31 times for the Polar Bears for 504 yards and six touchdowns.

Gonkaryon is sixth in the state in rushing yards, and he leads all Class 5A runners. His longest run has been 91 yards.

The North team in town, meanwhile, will try to bounce back from a Week 2 loss against East.

The Stars lost 28-2 against the Black Raiders, but they’re 1-1 to start the season and received votes in the first Associated Press poll of the season.

Carson Strohbeen has completed 17 of 41 passes so far this season for 272 yards.

Demarico Young leads the rushing attack for 222 yards on 27 carries.

Beau Johnson has 17.5 total tackles throughout the first two games of his senior season.

Here’s a look at the other metro games on Friday night:

West at Des Moines Hoover

The Wolverines are three games into their season, and have a 2-1 record heading to Des Moines.

West is coming off a 35-33 win over South Sioux City last Thursday night, which was a 35-33 victory.

West running back Terrance Topete was a busy guy in the win over the Cardinals, as the Wolverines senior carried the ball 34 times for 162 yards and found the end zone thrice.

Keavian Hayes also helped the Wolverines overcome an early deficit, as he was 8-for-19 passing for 191 yards. He threw two TD passes, including one to Lamarion “Duke” Mothershead.

The Huskies are still seeking their first win of the season. Their two losses have been to Des Moines Christian and Des Moines North, both by more than 24-plus points.

Josh Nichols is the primary running back for Hoover, as the sophomore has 18 carries for 61 yards. Niyo Francois has three carries for 66 yards.

Hoover senior Braden Dill is its quarterback, and he’s 17-for-31 for 136 yards.

The Wolverines are facing the Huskies for the second straight season. Last year’s game went in the history books as a 1-0 win for Hoover, as West had to forfeit that game, even though they won it.

In the head-to-head matchup, Hoover has won all three meetings. Last year’s meeting was the first one since 2015.

Bishop Heelan at Spencer

The Crusaders leave town for the first time this season for their longest trip of the season.

Heelan is 0-2 to start the season with losses to East and Le Mars. The Crusaders have 294 yards of total offense among those two losses, including 77 rushing yards.

The two teams have faced each other 17 times over the last 14 seasons, and a couple of those included a playoff meeting. The Tigers, however, have won five straight games.

The Tigers won last year’s game, 49-14. In that game, the Tigers jumped out to a 35-7 halftime lead.

Kaleb Gengler connected with Michael Saulsbury for a touchdown that night.

Heelan is going to have to slow down Spencer’s rushing attack.

The Tigers have run the ball 119 times already in two games on 593 yards. Adrian Carrillo has 327 rushing yards on 49 carries.

Harlan at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

The Warriors will welcome in the third-ranked team in Class 3A with a 1-1 record.

The Cyclones were ranked second in the first AP poll, as their first loss of the season came in a thriller against Lewis Central.

Harlan has 57 rushing attempts while Teagon Kasperbauer has thrown the ball 46 times.

William Kenkel has led the Harlan rushing attack with 91 yards on 19 carries.

Kasperbauer, meanwhile, is 20-for-46 for 336 yards and five touchdowns.

Brayden Kerr leads the Warriors' passing attack with 16 completions on 26 throws for 131 yards.

Warriors sophomore Zayvion Ellington heads SB-L’s rushing attack with 129 rushing yards and two TDs.

Dakota Valley at Sioux Falls Christian

Ethan Anema threw for 150 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 35 yards and a score in the Panthers’ 40-8 win over Chamberlain Friday.

Lake Kistner rushed for 39 yards and two scores and Tyler Schutte added a rushing touchdown for the Panthers. Randy Rosenquiest caught three passes for 55 yards and a score.

South Sioux at Omaha Northwest

Both teams will be seeking their first win after 0-2 starts.

The Cardinals have lost to West and North to start the season.

Tre Simpson leads Northwest with 64 receiving yards a game.