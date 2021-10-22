WEEK 9 METRO FOOTBALL CAPSULES

East vs. West (at Olsen Stadium)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Briefly: Both teams are on the outside-looking-in in regards to Class 5A RPI.

The Black Raiders are ranked 23rd in this week’s RPI with a score of .4651. They need to get into the Top 16 to make next week’s first round of playoffs.

The cutoff belongs to Bettendorf, which has an RPI score of .5287.

East needs to win to give itself a shot.

West, meanwhile, seeks its first win of the season. Earlier this week, the Wolverines were forced to forfeit their two wins, because they played an ineligible student-athlete.

The Wolverines now sit at 0-8, with an RPI of .2906.

The Black Raiders have won the last 13 contests against West. Last year, the Black Raiders beat their crosstown foe 65-0.

In that game, the Black Raiders amassed 413 total yards, while they held West to 191 total yards.

Luke Longval had 263 passing yards.

North at Council Bluffs Lincoln

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Briefly: The Lynx has won the previous two meets, including last year’s 43-6 contest. That game was also at Gale Wickersham Complex.

The Stars were able to run the ball fairly well, as they collected 162 rushing yards in the Sept. 25, 2020, contest.

Lincoln needs to win the game to ensure a winning regular season.

North, meanwhile, has locked in that winning record, and is No. 22 in this week’s RPI (.4703).

Like the Black Raiders, the Stars need to win to stay on the bubble for next week’s playoff launch.

The key for the Stars is to limit quarterback Eli Lusajo. He has 520 passing yards and 592 rushing yards for 10 combined TDs.

Carroll at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Briefly: The Tigers and the Warriors are meeting for the first time since 2016.

The Tigers, however, won that game, 34-14. The Tigers had 308 rushing yards in that contest.

However, all those players in that game have graduated.

This time around, the Warriors enter the contest with the No. 7 ranking in this week’s Associated Press poll, and are eighth in this week’s RPI.

The Warriors are sure to clinch a playoff spot for next week’s first round.

The Tigers need a win to hang on in the playoff race.

Blair at South Sioux

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Briefly: The Cardinals 49-7 to Omaha Gross last week, and close out the regular season with a home game.

The Cardinals were down 35-0 at the half.

Gross held the Cardinals to 295 total yards last week, and 225 of those came on the ground.

Demarico Young led the rushing attack to 182 yards.

The Bears are 1-7 on the season. They’ve given up 225 points on the year.

