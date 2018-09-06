Hunter Dekkers
Jr., QB, West Sioux
LAST WEEK: Dekkers, who passed for 2,396 yards and 33 touchdowns a year ago while leading West Sioux to the Class 1A state championship, had his first game of triple-digit passing and rushing totals in a 42-14 win over Central Lyon/George-Little Rock. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound junior topped 200 yards passing for the ninth time in his career, throwing for 284 yards and a touchdown while adding a career-best 156 yards rushing, highlighted by a 76-yard touchdown sprint.
TONIGHT: Fifth-ranked (Class 1A) West Sioux (1-1) continues non-district play at Sioux Center (1-1). Dekkers has passed for 521 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 162 yards and three scores. He has won his last 14 of his last 15 starts as the Falcons’ signal-caller.
Brennan Radke
Sr., QB, Sheldon
LAST WEEK: Radke completed 22 of 33 passes for a career-high 348 yards and two touchdowns while leading the No. 5 (Class 2A) Orabs to a 27-14 non-district win over nearby South O’Brien. For the second consecutive week, the 6-foot, 170-pound senior threw passes to six receivers, including classmate Tyler Lode, whose 11-catch, 223-yard night included touchdowns of 78 and 59 yards. Lode forced a 14-14 halftime tie when he threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Radke.
TONIGHT: Sheldon (2-0) continues non-district action at Le Mars (1-1). Radke, who has three career games of 200 or more yards passing, enters the gave completing 67.8 percent of his passes for 638 yards and four touchdowns. Incidentally, Radke’s passing yardage total ranks fifth in the state (all classes).
Charlie Wiebers
Jr., QB, Denison-Schleswig
LAST WEEK: Held in check the previous Friday in a 49-7 loss to then, No. 5 Harlan, Wiebers accounted for 223 yards total offense and five touchdowns as the Monarchs routed Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 42-7. Wiebers completed 8 of 13 passes for 160 yards and four touchdowns, two to Terrance Weah while Jack Mendlik and Connor Reiner had scoring catches of 44 and 40 yards, respectively. Wiebers hiked his season rushing total to 95 yards with a 63-yard effort that included a 10-yard touchdown run.
TONIGHT: Denison-Schleswig (1-1) hosts Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson (1-1), which is coming off last Friday’s 99-81 win over Sioux City North, a game where Cameron Baker rushed for 371 yards and eight touchdowns. Wiebers has passed for 254 yards and five touchdowns.
Daniel Wright
Jr., QB, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
LAST WEEK: The 6-foot-4, 170-pound junior completed 18 of 25 passes for a career-high 325 yards and three touchdowns as the eighth-ranked Warriors upset No. 5 Harlan 34-32 in a matchup of state-ranked Class 3A teams at the Cyclones’ field. Avenging last year’s 41-15 3A quarterfinal playoff loss, Wright’s team entered fourth quarter trailing 26-14, but he threw 34-yard touchdown passes to Conner Groves and Deric Fitzgerald as the visitors enjoyed a 20-6 run in the game’s final 11 minutes and 53 seconds.
TONIGHT: Sergeant Bluff-Luton hosts Sioux City East in a matchup of 1-1 teams and will aim for its third straight win in the series. Wright, who has passed for 459 yards and four touchdowns, hit Groves with a 62-yard scoring pass and threw for 129 yards in last year’ 28-7 win over East.