Cade Bleeker
Sr., QB, Sioux Center
LAST WEEK: The 6-foot-4, 180-pound quarterback completed 16 of 27 passes for 209 yards and three touchdowns in the Warriors’ 27-20 win over Le Mars. He threw scoring passes to two receivers, including Braden Jahn, whose four receptions for 128 yards included two touchdowns, one for 77 yards. Bleeker, who passed for 1,777 yards and 25 touchdowns as a junior, has surpassed 200 yards passing three times in his career, twice against Le Mars.
NEXT: Sioux Center plays at West Lyon (1-0), a team which is currently second in the Associated Press’ Class 1A state rankings. West Lyon opened with a 25-17 win over Central Lyon/George-Little Rock as Logan Meyer rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns.
Devont’a Cobbs
Sr., WR, North
LAST WEEK: Cobbs contributed 160 yards total offense as North ended a 17-game losing streak dating back to 2016 with 47-20 win over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln at Olsen Stadium. Cobbs’ nine-catch, 95-yard receiving performance included four catches for 48 yards on the opening series, which ended with quarterback Matt Hagan’s 2-yard touchdown run. Cobbs, who caught a six-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, also rushed six times for 65 yards.
NEXT: North will shoot for its first 2-0 start to the season since 2003 when it plays at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson (0-1). Dating back to 2000, the Stars have a 9-5 lead in the series. Thomas Jefferson fell 34-7 to West last week.
Nathan Rice
Sr., QB, Dakota Valley
LAST WEEK: Rice rushed for 222 yards and two touchdowns as the No. 1-ranked (Class 11A) Panthers opened with a 49-32 road win at No. 5 (11A) Dell Rapids. Rice snapped an 8-all tie with a 37-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, then capped a 20-point fourth quarter with a 43-yard scoring run. The first-year starter at quarterback also threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Sam Chesterman in the fourth quarter.
NEXT: Dakota Valley hosts Todd County (1-0) Friday at Robert L. Peterson Field. The Panthers will also feature Chesterman, whose 161-yard performance including TD runs of 1, 8 and 90 yards. Todd County opened with a 51-0 rout over Crow Creek.
Riley Schmitz
So., RB, Elk Point-Jefferson
LAST WEEK: Schmitz, in his first career start, rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns as the Huskies opened with a 27-20 overtime win over McCook Central in Salem, S.D. The 6-1, 160-pounder scored on a 10-yard run in the third quarter, then forced the game into overtime on a 45-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Defensively, the outside linebacker recorded 6.5 tackles and clinched the win by intercepting a third down pass in overtime.
NEXT: It seems early for a homecoming game, but Elk Point-Jefferson will be hosting Flandreau. Flandreau has been idle since Aug. 17 when it fell 7-6 at McCook Central. Brody Weavill and Parker Scheier also scored touchdowns in the Huskies’ opener.