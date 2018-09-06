Subscribe for 33¢ / day

FRIDAY

IOWA

AHSTW at Westwood

Algona at Emmetsburg

Alta-Aurelia at South O'Brien

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Woodbine

Council Bluffs St. Albert at Logan-Magnolia

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson at Denison-Schleswig

Estherville Lincoln Central at Unity Christian

Gehlen Catholic at Woodbury Central

Harlan at Carroll

Harris-Lake Park at River Valley

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn at Sibley-Ocheyedan

Hinton at Lawton-Bronson

Humboldt at Storm Lake

Lewis Central at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln

MOC-Floyd Valley at Spencer

MVAOCOU at West Monona

Newell-Fonda at Clay Central-Everly

North Union at MMCRU

OABCIG at Cherokee, Washington

Okoboji at Graettinger-Terril

Remsen St. Mary's at Kingsley-Pierson

Ridge View at East Sac County

Sheldon at LeMars

Sioux Central at Akron-Westfield

Sioux City East at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Sioux City North at Sioux City West

South Central Calhoun at IKM-Manning

Spirit Lake at Central Lyon, Rock Rapids

West Bend-Mallard at Ar-We-Va

West Harrison at Boyer Valley

West Lyon at Boyden-Hull/Rock VAlley

West Sioux at Sioux Center

Western Christian at Bishop Heelan Catholic

NEBRASKA

Arlington at Wayne

BRLD at Crofton

Bloomfield at Stuart

Boys Town at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LatS)

Centennial at Battle Creek

Clarkson/Leigh at Humphrey St. Francis

Emerson-Hubbard at Allen

Hartington Cedar Catholic at Aquinas Catholic

Hartington-Newcastle at Winside

Howells-Dodge at Wakefield

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Winnebago

Neligh-Oakdale at West Holt

Norfolk at Kearney

Oakland-Craig at Ponca

Ord at Pierce

Pender at Homer

South Sioux City at Gross Catholic

Twin River at Tekamah-Herman

Wausa at St. Mary's

West Point-Beemer at Columbus Scotus

Wynot at Osmond

SOUTH DAKOTA

Alcester-Hudson at Scotland

Avon at Gayville-Volin

Chamberlain at Wagner

Elk Point-Jefferson at Tea Area

Parker at Irene-Wakonda

Sioux Falls Christian at Canton

Sioux Falls Lincoln at Sioux Falls Roosevelt

Sisseton at Dakota Valley

Tri-Valley at Vermillion

Viborg-Hurley at Baltic

Yankton at Mitchell

Saturday, Sept 7

Aberdeen Central at Brandon Valley

Sioux Falls Washington at Sioux Falls O'Gorman

