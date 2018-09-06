FRIDAY
IOWA
AHSTW at Westwood
Algona at Emmetsburg
Alta-Aurelia at South O'Brien
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Woodbine
Council Bluffs St. Albert at Logan-Magnolia
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson at Denison-Schleswig
Estherville Lincoln Central at Unity Christian
Gehlen Catholic at Woodbury Central
Harlan at Carroll
Harris-Lake Park at River Valley
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn at Sibley-Ocheyedan
Hinton at Lawton-Bronson
Humboldt at Storm Lake
Lewis Central at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
MOC-Floyd Valley at Spencer
MVAOCOU at West Monona
Newell-Fonda at Clay Central-Everly
North Union at MMCRU
OABCIG at Cherokee, Washington
Okoboji at Graettinger-Terril
Remsen St. Mary's at Kingsley-Pierson
Ridge View at East Sac County
Sheldon at LeMars
Sioux Central at Akron-Westfield
Sioux City East at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Sioux City North at Sioux City West
South Central Calhoun at IKM-Manning
Spirit Lake at Central Lyon, Rock Rapids
West Bend-Mallard at Ar-We-Va
West Harrison at Boyer Valley
West Lyon at Boyden-Hull/Rock VAlley
West Sioux at Sioux Center
Western Christian at Bishop Heelan Catholic
NEBRASKA
Arlington at Wayne
BRLD at Crofton
Bloomfield at Stuart
Boys Town at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LatS)
Centennial at Battle Creek
Clarkson/Leigh at Humphrey St. Francis
Emerson-Hubbard at Allen
Hartington Cedar Catholic at Aquinas Catholic
Hartington-Newcastle at Winside
Howells-Dodge at Wakefield
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Winnebago
Neligh-Oakdale at West Holt
Norfolk at Kearney
Oakland-Craig at Ponca
Ord at Pierce
Pender at Homer
South Sioux City at Gross Catholic
Twin River at Tekamah-Herman
Wausa at St. Mary's
West Point-Beemer at Columbus Scotus
Wynot at Osmond
SOUTH DAKOTA
Alcester-Hudson at Scotland
Avon at Gayville-Volin
Chamberlain at Wagner
Elk Point-Jefferson at Tea Area
Parker at Irene-Wakonda
Sioux Falls Christian at Canton
Sioux Falls Lincoln at Sioux Falls Roosevelt
Sisseton at Dakota Valley
Tri-Valley at Vermillion
Viborg-Hurley at Baltic
Yankton at Mitchell
Saturday, Sept 7
Aberdeen Central at Brandon Valley
Sioux Falls Washington at Sioux Falls O'Gorman