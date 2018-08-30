Friday, Aug. 31
IOWA
Akron-Westfield at Lawton-Bronson
Alta-Aurelia at Storm Lake
Ar-We-Va at Woodbine
Bishop Heelan at Glenwood
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Western Christian
Boyer Valley at Remsen St. Mary's
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock at West Sioux
Cherokee at MMCRU
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Newell-Fonda
Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln at Denison-Schleswig
East Sac County at OABCIG
Emmetsburg at West Hancock
Forest City at Spirit Lake
Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire at Sioux Central
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn at Estherville Lincoln Central
Kingsley-Pierson at West Harrison
Le Mars at MOC-Floyd Valley
Logan-Magnolia at Missouri Valley
Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto at Tri-Center
North Iowa at Clay Central-Everly
River Valley at Glidden-Ralston
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Harlan
Sibley-Ocheyedan at Okoboji, Milford
Sioux Center at West Lyon
Sioux City North at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson
Sioux City West at Sioux City East
South O'Brien at Sheldon
Spencer at Webster City
Unity Christian at Hinton
West Bend-Mallard at AGWSR
West Monona at Gehlen Catholic
Woodbury Central, Moville at Ridge View
NEBRASKA
Aquinas Catholic at Norfolk Catholic
Battle Creek at Twin River
BRLD at Ponca
Clearwater-Orchard at Creighton
East Butler at Wisner-Pilger
Fremont Bergan at Crofton
Guardian Angels Central Catholic at Howells-Dodge
Hartington-Newcastle at Niobrara/Verdigre
Humphrey St. Francis at WynotNorfolk at Elkhorn
Oakland-Craig at Hartington Cedar Catholic
Omaha Nation at Madison
Pierce at Arlington
South Sioux City at Ralston
St. Mary's at Bloomfield
Sterling at Walthill
Tekamah-Herman at Stanton
Wausa at CWCE
Wayne at ONeill
West Point-Beemer at Boys Town
Winnebago at Lutheran High Northeast
SOUTH DAKOTA
Canton at Aberdeen Roncalli
Centerville at Gayville-Volin
Chester Area at Irene-Wakonda
Corsica-Stickner at Alcester-Hudson
Flandreau at Elk Point-Jefferson
Hanson at Viborg-Hurley
Howard at Parker
McCook Central/Montrose at Beresford
Pierre at Yankton
Tea Area at St. Thomas More
Todd County at Dakota Valley
Tri-Valley at Lennox
Vermillion at Dell Rapids
Saturday, Sept. 1
Brandon Valley at Sioux Falls Lincoln
Sioux Falls O'Gorman at Harrisburg
Sioux Falls Roosevelt at Sioux Falls Washington