Friday, Aug. 31

IOWA

Akron-Westfield at Lawton-Bronson

Alta-Aurelia at Storm Lake

Ar-We-Va at Woodbine

Bishop Heelan at Glenwood

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Western Christian

Boyer Valley at Remsen St. Mary's

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock at West Sioux

Cherokee at MMCRU

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Newell-Fonda

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln at Denison-Schleswig

East Sac County at OABCIG

Emmetsburg at West Hancock

Forest City at Spirit Lake

Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire at Sioux Central

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn at Estherville Lincoln Central

Kingsley-Pierson at West Harrison

Le Mars at MOC-Floyd Valley

Logan-Magnolia at Missouri Valley

Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto at Tri-Center

North Iowa at Clay Central-Everly

River Valley at Glidden-Ralston

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Harlan

Sibley-Ocheyedan at Okoboji, Milford

Sioux Center at West Lyon

Sioux City North at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson

Sioux City West at Sioux City East

South O'Brien at Sheldon

Spencer at Webster City

Unity Christian at Hinton

West Bend-Mallard at AGWSR

West Monona at Gehlen Catholic

Woodbury Central, Moville at Ridge View

NEBRASKA

Aquinas Catholic at Norfolk Catholic

Battle Creek at Twin River

BRLD at Ponca

Clearwater-Orchard at Creighton

East Butler at Wisner-Pilger

Fremont Bergan at Crofton

Guardian Angels Central Catholic at Howells-Dodge

Hartington-Newcastle at Niobrara/Verdigre

Humphrey St. Francis at WynotNorfolk at Elkhorn

Oakland-Craig at Hartington Cedar Catholic

Omaha Nation at Madison

Pierce at Arlington

South Sioux City at Ralston

St. Mary's at Bloomfield

Sterling at Walthill

Tekamah-Herman at Stanton

Wausa at CWCE

Wayne at ONeill

West Point-Beemer at Boys Town

Winnebago at Lutheran High Northeast

SOUTH DAKOTA

Canton at Aberdeen Roncalli

Centerville at Gayville-Volin

Chester Area at Irene-Wakonda

Corsica-Stickner at Alcester-Hudson

Flandreau at Elk Point-Jefferson

Hanson at Viborg-Hurley

Howard at Parker

McCook Central/Montrose at Beresford

Pierre at Yankton

Tea Area at St. Thomas More

Todd County at Dakota Valley

Tri-Valley at Lennox

Vermillion at Dell Rapids

Saturday, Sept. 1

Brandon Valley at Sioux Falls Lincoln

Sioux Falls O'Gorman at Harrisburg

Sioux Falls Roosevelt at Sioux Falls Washington

