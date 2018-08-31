Passing
Matt Hagan, Sioux City North, 254 yards, five touchdowns
Brody Sohn, Harris-Lake Park, 254 yards, three touchdowns
Tate Westhoff, Le Mars, 216 yards, three touchdowns
Cade Bleeker, Sioux Center, 209 yards, three touchdowns
Kaden Ladwig, OABCIG, 206 yards, three touchdowns
J.T. Van’t Hul, BHRV, 201 yards, one touchdown
Alex Paulsrud, Cherokee, 200 yards, one touchdown
Ely Funderman, MVAOCOU, 192 yards, two touchdowns
Rushing
Preston Pfaffle, Kingsley-Pierson, 198 yards, four touchdowns
Brian Rowley, ELC, 150 yards
Anthony Krier, Alta-Aurelia, 146 yards, three touchdowns
Tristan Wilson, South O’Brien, 145 yards
Britton Delperdang, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 134 yards
Evan Cluck, MMCRU, 130 yards, two touchdowns
Logan Meyer, West Lyon, 130 yards, two touchowns
Tommy Schiltz, Bishop Heelan, 126 yards, three touchdowns
Receiving
Isaac Ihnen, Harris-Lake Park, 168 yards
Braden Jahn, Sioux Center, 128 yards, two touchdowns
Justin Bleeker, Western Christian, 121 yards, two touchdowns
Kobe Grell, Cherokee, 117 yards, one touchdown
Damon Bartek, Newell-Fonda, 115 yards, two touchdowns
Skyler Waldschmitt, Remsen St. Mary’s, 115 yards, two touchdowns
Cooper Dejean, OABCIG, 107 yards, one touchdown
Ben Wadle, Le Mars, 102 yards, one touchdown