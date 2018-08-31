Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Passing

Matt Hagan, Sioux City North, 254 yards, five touchdowns

Brody Sohn, Harris-Lake Park, 254 yards, three touchdowns

Tate Westhoff, Le Mars, 216 yards, three touchdowns

Cade Bleeker, Sioux Center, 209 yards, three touchdowns

Kaden Ladwig, OABCIG, 206 yards, three touchdowns

J.T. Van’t Hul, BHRV, 201 yards, one touchdown

Alex Paulsrud, Cherokee, 200 yards, one touchdown

Ely Funderman, MVAOCOU, 192 yards, two touchdowns

Rushing

Preston Pfaffle, Kingsley-Pierson, 198 yards, four touchdowns

Brian Rowley, ELC, 150 yards

Anthony Krier, Alta-Aurelia, 146 yards, three touchdowns

Tristan Wilson, South O’Brien, 145 yards

Britton Delperdang, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 134 yards

Evan Cluck, MMCRU, 130 yards, two touchdowns

Logan Meyer, West Lyon, 130 yards, two touchowns

Tommy Schiltz, Bishop Heelan, 126 yards, three touchdowns

Receiving

Isaac Ihnen, Harris-Lake Park, 168 yards

Braden Jahn, Sioux Center, 128 yards, two touchdowns

Justin Bleeker, Western Christian, 121 yards, two touchdowns

Kobe Grell, Cherokee, 117 yards, one touchdown

Damon Bartek, Newell-Fonda, 115 yards, two touchdowns

Skyler Waldschmitt, Remsen St. Mary’s, 115 yards, two touchdowns

Cooper Dejean, OABCIG, 107 yards, one touchdown

Ben Wadle, Le Mars, 102 yards, one touchdown

