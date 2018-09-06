Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Siouxland area stat leaders from week two:

PASSING

Brennan Radke, Sheldon, 348 yards, two touchdowns

Nick Jacobs, Akron-Westfield, 330 yards, three touchdowns

Daniel Wright, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 325 yards, three touchdowns

Matt Hagan, Sioux City North, 303 yards, nine touchdowns

Hunter Dekkers, West Sioux, 284 yards, one touchdown

Tate Westhoff, Le Mars, 254 yards, two touchdowns

Ryan Livermore, Gehlen Catholic, 235 yards, two touchdowns

J.T. Van’t Hul, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, 213 yards, two touchdowns

RUSHING

Isaiah Spencer, Spencer, 218 yards, two touchdowns

Garret Bruce, East Sac County, 214 yards, one touchdown

Preston Pfaffle, Kingsley-Pierson, 197 yards, three touchdowns

Braulio Munoz, Westwood, 192 yards, four touchdowns

Bryce Coppock, Newell-Fonda, 190 yards, four touchdowns

Jake Kliegl, Ridge View, 173 yards

Tristan Wilson, South O’Brien, 169 yards

Hunter Dekkers, West Sioux, 156 yards, three touchdowns

RECEIVING

Tyler Lode, Sheldon, 223 yards, two touchdowns

Kade Lynott, West Sioux, 189 yards

Regan Frankl, Akron-Westfield, 172 yards, three touchdowns

Conner Groves, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 159 yards, two touchdowns

Jacob Nemmers, Gehlen Catholic, 150 yards, one touchdown

Ethan Copeland, Woodbury Central, 138 yards, two touchdowns

Devonta Cobbs, Sioux City North, 135 yards, three touchdowns

Trent Frerichs, Sioux City North, 122 yards, three touchdowns

