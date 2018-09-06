Siouxland area stat leaders from week two:
PASSING
Brennan Radke, Sheldon, 348 yards, two touchdowns
Nick Jacobs, Akron-Westfield, 330 yards, three touchdowns
Daniel Wright, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 325 yards, three touchdowns
Matt Hagan, Sioux City North, 303 yards, nine touchdowns
Hunter Dekkers, West Sioux, 284 yards, one touchdown
Tate Westhoff, Le Mars, 254 yards, two touchdowns
Ryan Livermore, Gehlen Catholic, 235 yards, two touchdowns
J.T. Van’t Hul, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, 213 yards, two touchdowns
RUSHING
Isaiah Spencer, Spencer, 218 yards, two touchdowns
Garret Bruce, East Sac County, 214 yards, one touchdown
Preston Pfaffle, Kingsley-Pierson, 197 yards, three touchdowns
Braulio Munoz, Westwood, 192 yards, four touchdowns
Bryce Coppock, Newell-Fonda, 190 yards, four touchdowns
Jake Kliegl, Ridge View, 173 yards
Tristan Wilson, South O’Brien, 169 yards
Hunter Dekkers, West Sioux, 156 yards, three touchdowns
RECEIVING
Tyler Lode, Sheldon, 223 yards, two touchdowns
Kade Lynott, West Sioux, 189 yards
Regan Frankl, Akron-Westfield, 172 yards, three touchdowns
Conner Groves, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 159 yards, two touchdowns
Jacob Nemmers, Gehlen Catholic, 150 yards, one touchdown
Ethan Copeland, Woodbury Central, 138 yards, two touchdowns
Devonta Cobbs, Sioux City North, 135 yards, three touchdowns
Trent Frerichs, Sioux City North, 122 yards, three touchdowns