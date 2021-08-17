'We're going to shock some people:' West football ready to prove doubters wrong

SIOUX CITY-- Head coach Brandon Holmes and the Sioux City West football team are ready to surprise Northwest Iowa football fans in 2021.
The past few years have been challenging for the Wolverines, to say the least. The team has gone winless in each of the past two seasons, and currently hold a 25-game losing streak, a skid which dates back to September 7, 2018.
But this year, the Wolverines’ second-year head coach is confident that the program can fight its way to respectability, and maybe even score the team’s first winning season since 2006.
While even a single win would spell an improvement over the last two years, Holmes wants more.
“As a coach, you never want to limit yourself to just one or two wins,” Holmes said. “You always think that you have a chance at winning all of them. This year, with the seniors that we have come back and the additions that we do have, I am very optimistic that we can definitely get a few of those in the win column this year.”
According to Holmes, it all starts on the line for the Wolverines.
Last season, the Wolverines went into the year with only one senior lineman, in Travis Rivera. Now, with a year of experience under their belt, Holmes expects big things from juniors Logan Mannion, Kaden Buss, and CJ Donhefler, along with seniors Todd Uhl and Luis Cota, on both sides of the ball.
“Offensive line and defensive line wise, it is very much a strong point for our team,” Holmes said. “We know we can count on those guys, they know they can put in the work, and will bust their butt every day. That is what they’re showing every day in the weight room.”
Cota, one of the team's main leaders this year, said that he expects the Wolverines to have "more potential" this season.
"It doesn't matter how old you are or how experience you are," Cota said. "As long as you are able to work hard, show commitment and dedication, anything can be done as long as you have those."
Senior Drew Benson returns to the starting running back spot after leading the Wolverines a season ago with 245 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground. He was recently named to the Missouri River All-Conference First Team after leading the West baseball team with a .340 average and 23 RBI.
As the starting back on a team with a run-heavy offensive tilt, Benson is going to see plenty of action this season
With the team now in its second season of the Holmes’ regime, Benson is confident that the Wolverines will finally start to see results on the field.
“Last year, coming in with a new coach, it was kind of all shaken up a bit,” Benson said. “Now, everyone has been in the weight room all summer, and everyone is on the same plan. Everything will come together a lot more than it did last year.”
The Wolverines will go into training camp with a two-man battle at quarterback, as Jonathon Jones and Devin Frye fight for snaps. Frye got injured early last season after seeing some time at running back, but according to Holmes, he has looked strong since his return to the field.
Jones is making the move from wide receiver, where he caught six passes for 57 yards in 2020.
“(Jones) is a very detailed young man, he is looking to play some quarterback,” Holmes said. “He is also going to challenge Devin Frye. Frye got hurt very early in the season last year. He came back with a vengeance and was very focused on being the quarterback. We’re definitely a better football team with either one of those guys at the helm.”
Whether he plays at quarterback or wide receiver this year, Jones isn't particularly interested in putting up big numbers. He'll be happy as long as his guys "eat."
"If my running back is pushing the yards, if my receiver is getting the completions, and even if I have to, and I'm getting the yards for it," Jones said. "As long as we can all put that food on the table, it's going to be a good thing."
While their offense will lean run, the Wolverines have plenty of options should they choose to take to the sky. Junior Mabior Akuien returns at wide receiver, as does senior Damarion Mothershead, who hauled in nine passes for 125 yards in 2020. Master Brooks is another face that Holmes expects big things from this year.
Brooks played defensive tackle last year, but Holmes said he has lost close to 40 pounds in the offseason, and is set to be a big part of the offensive plan.
“He is very fast, very lean, and we are looking for him to be a playmaker as well,” Holmes said.
On defense, Holmes is eager to see players like junior linebacker Terrance Topete, junior Antonio Medina, and senior cornerback Keyuon Brinkman take to the field.
“We have some length at cornerback and free safety, so we match up pretty well lengthwise and height wise,” Holmes said. “I cannot express just how excited I am to watch these boys play.”
Holmes knows that the outside expectations for his program are low. With a losing streak that stretches back nearly three years, the Wolverines admittedly have a lot to prove, both to themselves and to their football peers.
But Holmes is setting some pretty high goals for his team players in 2021, and is making sure that he stays focused not only on the X’s and O’s of the game, but also on the life lessons it teaches his players.
“At the end of the season, if we’re looking at five to six good solid wins and some close games that we can pull out, we’re more than happy with that,” Holmes said. “Our main goal as a coaching staff is to make sure we transition these kids into better people.”