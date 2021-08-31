'We're going to shock some people:' West football ready to prove doubters wrong

“Offensive line and defensive line wise, it is very much a strong point for our team,” Holmes said. “We know we can count on those guys, they know they can put in the work, and will bust their butt every day. That is what they’re showing every day in the weight room.”

Cota, one of the team's main leaders this year, said that he expects the Wolverines to have "more potential" this season.

"It doesn't matter how old you are or how experience you are," Cota said. "As long as you are able to work hard, show commitment and dedication, anything can be done as long as you have those."

Senior Drew Benson returns to the starting running back spot after leading the Wolverines a season ago with 245 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground. He was recently named to the Missouri River All-Conference First Team after leading the West baseball team with a .340 average and 23 RBI.

As the starting back on a team with a run-heavy offensive tilt, Benson is going to see plenty of action this season

With the team now in its second season of the Holmes’ regime, Benson is confident that the Wolverines will finally start to see results on the field.