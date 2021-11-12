West Lyon and Williamsburg go head to head for spot in Class 2A title game

No matter what style of football you enjoy, there will be something for you on Saturday afternoon in the Class 2A state semifinals between West Lyon and Williamsburg.

Are you a fan of ground and pound football, filled with running backs busting their way through the defense? The Wildcats (9-2) and Raiders (9-3) can provide that.

Do you prefer offense to be done more through the air, with quarterback and receivers linking up for long bombs in the end zone? Williamsburg has you covered.

Or are you more of a fan of powerful defense, with plenty of tackles for loss, sacks, and interceptions to go around? Both teams can give you with that, too.

The Wildcats and Raiders kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday in the UNI-Dome.

West Lyon has a potent rushing attack, with three players over 500 rushing yards on the season, in quarterback Jaxon Meyer (790), senior Hunter Jacobson (657), and junior Jude Moser (561).

West Lyon has 2,847 rushing yards this season, the fourth-most in Class 2A, compared to just 591 yards through the air.

As an opponent, it doesn’t matter what you do. West Lyon will find a way to run the ball.

“I just think it all starts up front. If the guys up front are blocking, they can usually break free,” West Lyon coach Jay Rozeboom said. “We try to run the option. Our quarterback, Jaxon Meyer, does a good job of reading the option and making great choices. Then when we do throw the ball, we hope to be very efficient.”

On the other side of the field, Williamsburg is led by senior quarterback Cade Ritchie. Ritchie is a pocket passer, with has 1,611 passing yards on the season, a 60 percent completion rate, and 27 touchdowns, second in Class 2A only to OABCIG’s Beckett DeJean.

His leading receiver is senior Jake Weber, who comes with 897 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns, most in Class 2A.

“This quarterback is very accurate, he puts the ball on the money in his receivers hands,” Rozeboom said. “They run great routes and run very well after the catch. They're impressive to watch.”

At running back, junior Gable Dayton leads the team with 804 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns. As a team, the Raiders rank second in Class 2A with 27 passing touchdowns.

Both teams will have their hands full on offense though, as the Raiders and Wildcats each shine in different areas on defense.

West Lyon is ranked second in Class 2A with 17 interceptions, and tied for second with five defensive touchdowns.

Williamsburg’s defense shows its strength in its tackles, as the Raiders are fifth in 2A in total tackles, third in tackles for loss, and fifth in total sacks.

Raiders junior Owen Douglas is fourth in the class with 17.5 tackles for loss this season, while Weber is tied for first with six interceptions so far. Douglas also leads the Raiders with 5.5 sacks.

This game will be West Lyon’s first state semifinal appearance since 2019, when the Wildcats won the fifth state championship in program history.

For Williamsburg, a win secures their first appearance in the title game appearance since the Raiders lost to Waukon in 2017. The Raiders have never won a state title.

There are still plenty of players on the West Lyon roster who were there for the 2019 championship win over Van Meter. But no matter how many times you get to run out onto the UNI-Dome turf, it’s an occasion to savor.

“It’s just a great, awesome experience to go there and play in that facility,” Rozeboom said. “It’s an honor, and a privilege to go out there and have an opportunity to compete. Our guys are very excited for it.”

