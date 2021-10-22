West Lyon takes care of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in Class 2A playoff opener

INWOOD, Iowa — Garner-Hayfield-Ventura found out the hard way what it’s like to tackle West Lyon in an Iowa high school football playoff game at Jay Rozeboom Complex.

The Cardinals made the three-hour trek here Friday night, only to fall to seventh-ranked West Lyon 42-8 in a Class 2A opening-round contest.

West Lyon’s storied program is making its 32nd playoff appearance, while Garner-Hayfield-Ventura was in the postseason for just the third time and first since 2015.

Rozeboom – whom the complex is named after – had an easy explanation of how his team approaches the playoffs.

“We say it’s a great holiday for us, something we enjoy,” Rozeboom said. “It’s a great opportunity for our guys to play and get things done as a team.”

West Lyon certainly knows how to do that. The Wildcats now sport a 54-26 overall record in the playoffs, winning five state championships under Rozeboom, the most recent in 2019.

And, they’ve finished as state runners-up three times.

“We knew we were coming up here and playing a very physical football team and we like to pride ourselves in being physical also,” G-H-V coach Brandon Kammrad said. “We didn’t get it done tonight, but I’m proud of seniors and team for continuing to battle. They could have laid down and taken it bigger, but they kept playing.

“It’s been a while since we’ve been in. We want to get to where West Lyon is, where it’s expected and you’re expected to win a few.”

West Lyon teams of the past have featured bona fide stars, but this particular version is a bunch of hard-working players who share the wealth and have bought into the system.

The Wildcats lost two of their first three games, but Friday’s victory was their sixth in a row and they did it in typical West Lyon fashion.

A number of different players carried the football with success, led by Hunter Jacobson with 93 yards and two touchdowns. Jude Moser added 70 yards and a pair of scores, while quarterback Jaxon Meyer rushed for 70 yards and a TD.

West Lyon held the visiting Cardinals on downs after they drove to the 23-yard line on their opening possession and took off from there.

The Wildcats scored on each of their five possessions in the first half, mounting a 35-0 lead. That included a 28-point second quarter.

Meyer got the ball rolling with a 1-yard quarterback sneak for the only scoring of the first quarter.

Jacobson bolted 28 yards up the middle for a touchdown on the second play of the second quarter and added a 19-yard burst just before halftime.

In between, Moser had a couple of short touchdown plunges.

“Our guys came out and played hard,” Rozeboom said. “They got some things going right away. But we were able to tighten our belts and get a stop and after that were able to roll.”

Freshman Tate Hawf made it 42-0 with a 7-yard touchdown run with five minutes left in the third quarter.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura averted a shutout when Ben Furst scored on a 6-yard run with just under five minutes remaining in the game.

The Cardinals finished 2-7 overall, but made the playoffs with a fourth-place finish in District 3.

District 1 champion West Lyon awaits its opponent for the second round next Friday.

