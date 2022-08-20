West opens 2022 season with 46-20 win over Council Bluffs Jefferson

COUNCIL BLUFFS-- Sioux City West football hadn't celebrated a win in 1,442 days (September 7, 2018) entering play Friday night.

That changed at Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex in Council Bluffs Friday night when West went into enemy territory and came away with a 46-20 win over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson in Week 0 of the Iowa high school football season.

"We preach it every day, just playing Wolverine football, just doing what we can do," West head coach Brandon Holmes said. "Everybody's playing their one-eleventh, just being a team. That's the main focus this year.

"If you see us before games, our shirts say team above me, and that's got to be the focus day in and day out," Holmes continued.

Thomas Jefferson received the ball to start the game and looked to be on its way to scoring after senior Deven Bovee ran for 53 yards in the first five plays and junior Victor Atupra broke a run of 10 yards. The Jackets broke into the red zone on the next play, but two straight negative plays and an incomplete pass resulted in a turnover on downs.

Sioux City West took advantage after scoring on a nine-play 88-yard drive, which include runs of 24 yards and 20 yards from senior Keavian Hayes, a 17-yard run from Terrance Topete, and ended in a 1-yard run from Hayes. The Wolverines missed the extra point.

The Jackets responded with a three-play 60-yard drive. Atupra returned the kickoff to the 40-yard line before a holding call backed them up to the 30. Senior Andre Chioco broke a run for 54 yards on the next play, and Atupra scampered in from 17 yards out two plays later. T.J. converted the point after to take a 7-6 lead.

Thomas Jefferson forced a fourth-and-goal on the next drive, but Hayes capped off a seven-play, 70-yard drive on a 1-yard touchdown run. The touchdown gave Sioux City West a 13-7 lead with just under 11 minutes left in the first half.

The Wolverines held the Jackets three and out on the next possession, and Sioux City West took advantage on the next drive. Hayes broke for 31 yards which eventually set up a 4-yard touchdown from junior Calex Banta to take a 20-7 lead.

Thomas Jefferson answered back before the end of the half, scoring on a 10-play 68-yard drive that ended in a 6-yard run from Atupra.

T.J. looked to be in trouble after Hayes broke a run for over 60 yards, but it was called back because of holding. The Wolverines threw an interception on the next play, which Atrupa returned to the 12-yard line. Bovee scored three players later on a five-yard score to tie the game at 20-20 before halftime.

Holmes praised his coaching staff and their ability to address what they could see from above to help the team at the half. The offense was clicking on the ground and the defense just needed to come out strong, Holmes said.

"It was just simple. We felt like we were doing a lot great things, we had scored three out of four possessions and we felt like we can do some things running the ball," Holmes said. "I was to trying to get the passing game going, but we couldn't quite get that going. The defense set the tone, came out ready. The offense put a couple in and we just stuck to our guns and do what we do best."

It didn’t take long into the second half for Sioux City West to get going. Topete returned the kickoff to the 40-yard line, Hayes broke free for 18 yards, and Topete scored one play later on a 42-yard run.

Thomas Jefferson turned the ball over on downs the following possession and the Wolverines scored 10-plays later on another touchdown from Hayes.

The Jackets fumbled the ball on the next drive, and Banta capped a 55-yard scoring drive with a 2-yard run to give the Wolverines a 39-20 lead.

"The team stood out tonight," Holmes said. "Everybody did a job sideline was great, coaching staff was great, offense and defense were great... Our offensive and defensive line was amazing tonight, they really set the tone for us, and it was bringing the physicality that we've been lacking in years past."

The Wolverines weren’t finished scoring as Hayes connected with junior Nathan Scott for a 26-yard touchdown through the air to give Sioux City West a 46-20 lead with just over five minutes left in the game.

“Just counting on our seniors,” Holmes said about what led to the success. “Counting on the seniors, some of them came off cramping. They’d take a drink, stretch it out and they were ready to go. We’re going to lean on those seniors all year, especially on the offensive and defensive line.”

For West, the win was for more than the team. Holmes and his Wolverines want to show what they are capable of accomplishing, and they are doing so while representing the west side of Sioux City.

"it is more than our program. It's the community, it's our side of town," Holmes said. "We just want to show everybody what we're capable of when we put our hats together. When everybody plays their one-eleventh, we can do some amazing things. This all happens because of the west side. Our communities and our supporters, people supporting us day in and day out. It's for everybody who continues to be there for us, show up at the games, cheer for us, everybody. It was awesome for everyone."

West is at Des Moines Lincoln Friday night at 7 p.m.