West Sioux and Dike-New Hartford football set to battle at 1 p.m. in state semis

The West Sioux High School football team (10-1) has had a season that most high school football players would dream of.

Now, they get the chance to keep it alive for one more week.

On Friday afternoon at the UNI-Dome, the Falcons will face their biggest test of the season so far, when they take on undefeated Dike-New Hartford (11-0) in the state semifinals.

The game is a rematch of the 2018 state championship game where the Falcons beat the Wolverines, 52-38, for the second state title in program history.

The most important piece of the Falcons' success this season has been the outstanding performance of junior quarterback Dylan Wiggins.

Wiggins has put up some impressive numbers for West Sioux over the past 11 weeks, with 2,489 passing yards and 32 passing touchdowns, both of which are the best mark in Class 1A.

He also has 172 passing completions, and has accounted for 192 more offensive yards than any other player in his class. It’s been a season to remember, for sure.

Since taking over for former Falcons’ and current Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers last season, Wiggins hasn’t missed a beat.

“Anytime you lose a caliber of quarterback like Hunter Dekkers, that is playing at a Power 5 like Iowa State, you’re obviously concerned, because you don't have those kind of kids come around very often,” West Sioux coach Ryan Schwiesow said. “But Dylan stepped in, and he has done a good job.

"He’s trying to fill some big shoes and we’re back at the Dome for the fourth time in five years. I guess that kind of speaks for Dylan.”

In addition to Wiggins, the Falcons have turned to junior running back Carter Bultman to help pace the offensive attack. Bultman leads the team with 1,129 rushing yards on the season, and 11 rushing touchdowns.

At receiver, junior Brady Lynott leads the Falcons with 861 receiving yards, and a 1A-best 12 touchdown catches.

“We had good wide receivers that run good routes, our offensive line is giving him a lot of time,” Schwiesow said. “(Wiggins) can make some throws. He’s definitely a really good quarterback, probably the best quarterback in the state in 1A, and he’s got some good kids around him. That combination leads to a lot of yards.”

Wiggins will need to be at the top of his game against the Wolverines on Friday. Dike-New Hartford leads Class 1A with 26 sacks, while defensive back Parker Adams has eight interceptions, tops in 1A. Junior linebacker Nick Reinicke also has the second most tackles in the class, with 91.5 on the year.

While the Wolverines bring plenty of defensive power, their offense is one to keep an eye on too. Running back Jerek Hall has the third most all-purpose yards and fourth-most rushing yards in 1A, along with 20 rushing touchdowns.

As a team, the Wolverines are fourth in 1A with 42 rushing touchdowns and 5,009 all-purpose yards.

One of the few teams ahead of them? West Sioux, which ranks second with 5,732 total yards.

The Wolverines are also fifth in 1A with 62 total touchdowns, just spot behind West Sioux, which has 63.

The Falcons aren't far behind Dike-New Hartford on defense, either. West Sioux ranks third in 1A with 23 sacks, just three back of the Wolverines.

While Adams might have the most interceptions of any player, West Sioux is tied with Beckman Catholic atop the team picks leaderboard, with a 1A-best 16 on the season.

In short, if you like battles between two high-flying offenses, but you also want to see a couple of dominating defenses go at it, Friday’s game will be one to tune in for. It's a real "unstoppable force vs. immovable object" kind of scenario.

Wiggins knows it won’t be easy, but like his coach, the West Sioux junior seems confident that if the Falcons stick to the game-plan that has gotten them to this point, they should be able to stave off the pack of ravenous Wolverines.

“They’re definitely going to be a good team, and we just need to do what we can to prepare for them and work on us. We just need to be ready and throw out what we need to do to get the ball rolling,” Wiggins said.

“I’m more excited about it than nervous. I’ve got a good o-line that will protect me, and I’m just going to go out there and be me. I don’t think we should have a problem with it.”

West Sioux and Dike-New Hartford will play at the UNI-Dome on Friday at 1 p.m.

