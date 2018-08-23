HULL, Iowa – Last year Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley drew Western Christian in its season opener in a matchup of two defending state champions. This season it is another state champ for the Nighthawks, who were state semifinalists last season.
In a matchup that boasts two of the best quarterbacks in the state, BHRV will host West Sioux in the first matchup between the two schools.
“Starting out with West Sioux in Week 1 is a real challenge to say the least,” Nighthawk Coach Cory Brandt said. “We have great respect for what Coach (Ryan) Schwiesow has done and what it looks like over there. They are a very tough team to stop, one of the more multiple teams that we will play just in what they do and the tempo that they do it.”
West Sioux is coming off a perfect 13-0 season capturing the Class A state title over Hudson, but now the Falcons have to do it again while moving up to Class 1A.
“I told the kids that if we are there at the end of the year we deserve to be there,” said Schwiesow of his team’s schedule. “We are excited about the opportunities we have to maybe prove that we still belong this year and we can play with the big boys in Northwest Iowa.”
They will be led by all-state quarterback Hunter Dekkers as the junior is coming off an impressive season where he threw for 2,396 yards, 33 touchdowns and fie interceptions. His favorite target also returns in Chase Koopmans who had 61 receptions for 978 yards and 10 scores.
“Hunter throws an incredible football and he has great touch,” Brandt said. “If you look at him he is a big kid. He is not easy to take down, he is not easy to get to, he can frustrate you.”
The Nighthawks’ J.T. Van’t Hul had his own dynamic year behind center and the senior will look to improve on his 1,971 yards through the air and 1,049 on the ground while racking up 42 total touchdowns.
“He is fantastic and can run the ball and throws the ball well,” Schwiesow said. “He is a dual-threat quarterback and the kid can do it all. So I think you are going to see two of the best quarterbacks on this side of the state playing against each other the first week.”
Brandt, who is one win away from collecting his 150th with the Nighthawks, has been pleased the way his experienced team – BHRV brings back 27 letterwinners – has prepared the past few weeks.
“I am really pleased with our kids even though we have a long way to go until we are polished, refined and looking good,” he said. “I think they have worked extremely hard at getting better at what we do.”
Brandt wants his team to hang its hat on the defensive side of the ball and it will likely begin with a quartet of strong of linebackers. Seniors Elliot Van Kekerix, Brayton Van Kekerix, Billy Rankin and Beau Solberg all return with starting experience.
“We have four really quality linebackers right now and I think we are going to build a lot of stuff off of them,” he said. “All 11 have to work together to make it happen.”
One interesting area to watch during the game is how the West Sioux offensive line holds up against the Nighthawks. Conner Koopmans and Jared Nohava do return, but a group that was used to playing together a year ago will have some adjusting to do with new starters.
“That was the big question mark but we had a good scrimmage the other night against Hinton and I thought the offensive and defensive line played real well,” Schwiesow said. “Obviously, they have some things to learn and things to do but I was pleasantly surprised the other night.”
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley is one of the deepest prep football programs in Siouxland and that is no different this year with 107 players out for the team. Schwiesow said conditioning will be key for his team in the game.
“I am tickled to death with 50 kids on our roster and they double us up,” he said. “They will have a lot of kids that are playing that are platooning so we have to be in shape and make sure we are ready to go.”