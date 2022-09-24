West Sioux runs past Western Christian with second half surge

HULL, Iowa — In a battle of Sioux County Class 1A foes, sixth-ranked West Sioux scored touchdowns on its first four possessions of the second half in a 49-22 win over receiving votes Western Christian Friday night at Hesla Field in Hull.

The two sides hit the half tied at 14-14, as West Sioux’s Carter Bultman scored on a one-yard rush and quarterback Dylan Wiggins found running back Brady Lynott for a touchdown.

“I thought everything that could have went wrong, went wrong in the first half,” West Sioux coach Ryan Schwiesow said. “I just told the kids we just got to keep playing. I knew we were going to score if we didn't fumble or didn't shoot ourselves in the foot. I thought our offensive line was playing well the first half and then the second half, I just told them let's go out and dominate.”

Western Christian’s Kaden Van Regenmorter threw a 20-yard touchdown to Tyler Mantel and a 32-yard touchdown to JD Petitt. VanRegenmorter finished with 165 yards and two touchdowns passing.

“We’ve been saying as coaches, every game, every snap, every practice he’s getting a little bit better and learning how to play the position,” Wolfpack head coach Travis Kooima said. “We’re excited about what Kaden can do. He had some really good plays for us, but he’s still learning and he’s still a young quarterback. He’s going to make mistakes and we’re okay with that. I thought, tonight, he didn’t make mistakes that hurt us.”

The Falcons won the opening coin toss and deferred, allowing them to start with the ball to start the second half. Over four minutes ran off the clock on the opening drive as West Sioux marched down the field and Bultman scored on a 17-yard run.

Both Bultman and Lynott added rushing scores in the fourth quarter as the Falcons pulled away. The senior duo was responsible for five of the seven touchdowns Friday night.

“It's unbelievable when you can have one guy like Bultman or Lynott, it's special,” Schwiesow said. “But when you have two of them, it really makes for a two-headed monster and it's really tough to stop that.”

Bultman finished with 207 yards and three scores on the ground, while Lynott had 39 rushing yards and 54 receiving yards with a pair of touchdowns.

Wiggins, the senior quarterback for the Falcons, continued a strong season Friday night. He threw for 135 yards and rushed for 39 yards. A lot of the West Sioux offense is predicated on a variety of option plays that force the quarterback to make decisions.

“I mean, you show me another quarterback in Iowa that can run the option as good as he does, run the speed option as good as he does and still throw the ball like that and then take it and run it himself,” Schwiesow said. “You aren't gonna find too many quarterbacks like that and he's special and that doesn't come along very often. He really commands our offense.”

One of those options resulted in a 9-yard touchdown run for Wiggins. The lone touchdown for the Falcons that didn’t go through Wiggins, Bultman or Lynott was a 5-yard run for Mason Coppock.

Mantel scored his second touchdown of the game, first via the run, with 3:18 to play. He capped off the lone second half scoring drive for the Wolfpack with a 10-yard run. A trick play that had senior Chandler Pollema throwing to Pettit converted a two-point conversion for Western Christian.

“Tyler ran the ball so hard tonight,” Kooima said. “He’s turning into such a good football player for us. We had some missed opportunities in the passing game, but so did they, those were kind of a wash. I think we just have to play with more emotion against a team like this, otherwise they’re just going to explode on you.”

West Sioux improves to 4-1 on the season, and have won back-to-back games after a loss to Central Lyon/George-Little Rock. The Falcons have responded to the loss by earning two strong victories over Emmetsburg last week and Western Christian Friday night.

“There’s no shame in losing to good teams, and especially if you learn from it and get better, and I think that’s what we did,” Schwiesow said. “I think we learned a lot from the Central Lyon game and it’s only made us better.”

For the Wolfpack, it is their second loss to a ranked opponent this season, and are now 3-2 on the season. The other loss for the Wolfpack came against Class 2A Spirit Lake, ranked fourth in its class.

“Our word for the week this week was faith in the moment, and you just have to have faith in what we’re doing and we just have to keep getting better,” Kooima said. “We’ve gotten to the point where we’re hanging with good teams, and we have to get over the hump, and that’s going to be our goal these last three games.”

West Sioux heads to Holstein, Iowa, next Friday for a showdown with the Ridge View Raptors. Western Christian also hits the road next week, as the Wolfpack head north to face Sibley-Ocheyedan.