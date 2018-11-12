CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Some football players wither under the heat and intensity that the UNI-Dome provides Iowa high school football teams in early November.
West Sioux’s Chase Koopmans thrives.
The senior receiver has turned the turf in Cedar Falls into his personal playground the past two seasons as he did his part to help secure last year’s Class A state title and now sees the Falcons one win away from a repeat up a class in 1A.
Koopmans, who was second on the team in receiving entering the state semifinals, had five receptions for 103 yards in the Falcons’ 38-35 win over defending 1A champ Van Meter. It continues a trend for him as he had eight catches for 147 yards in last year’s semifinal win over Council Bluffs St. Albert before bringing in 10 for 143 and a score in the title game against Hudson.
“It is an amazing environment and when it is a big play you can’t even hear down there,” Koopmans said. “The crowd is going and I love it. That stuff, we feed off that stuff and I like that.
“Being here and knowing the environment, the stuff you can and can’t do, is huge.”
Koopman’s has caught passes from one of the state’s best in junior Hunter Dekkers during this impressive two-year run. The quarterback knows what he has in the senior who is a tone-setter for his team.
“Chase, in my opinion, is probably one of the best receivers in the state,” said Dekkers, who is also a very talented baseball pitcher for the Falcons. “He catches a lot of balls most receivers can’t catch and he does a great job with that. He runs the ball extremely hard.
“He is a specimen and he does everything really hard on the football field.”
One of the biggest plays in a game full of them with Van Meter saw Koopmans pull in a 55-yard pass on third-and-15 just after the Bulldogs had taken the lead for the first time. Koopmans not only made a nice catch, but he also discarded Van Meter’s Cody Coffman with a wicked stiff arm to set up another score.
“Would you want to tackle him? I wouldn’t,” said West Sioux coach Ryan Schwiesow of his 225-pound pass catcher. “The kid is just physical. The funny thing is he goes to some of these camps and stuff and he doesn’t run a 4.6 40 (yard dash), so there are some colleges that aren’t interested in him because he doesn’t run 4.6 40. I tell you what, his heart runs a 4.6 40, his heart is huge. That kid gives great effort on every play.”
Koopmans prides himself on leading the team through his actions.
“I don’t know I just like playing tough,” he said. “The team kind of feeds off of that and it is huge for us.”
During last season’s state title run, it was a veteran offensive line that played a key role for the Falcons to claim the school’s first title. Schwiesow saw more of that from seniors Jared Nohava, Brian Duenas, Conner Koopmans, Logan Koedam and junior Kyler Bak on the line for the play that Koopmans helped the Falcons offense get started with a 56-yard touchdown run on Saturday.
“Our offensive line did a fantastic job of keeping Hunter clean and when we did run it we had a long run where Chase kicked it out and I don’t know if he was touched,” West Sioux’s sixth-year head coach said. “All in all it was a great effort by everybody.”
Now, Koopmans and the Falcons will have a chance to claim back-to-back state titles when they face Dike-New Hartford on Friday at 11 a.m. That is something that a Siouxland team hasn’t done since West Lyon in 1998-99 under coach Jay Rozeboom.
“This is huge, especially being up a class, because it is just a special time and a lot of memories are going to be made,” Koopmans said.