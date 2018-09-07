SIOUX CITY | It all starts up front for West.
From left to right on the offensive line, Travis Rivera, Chase Felix, Mark Henry, Caden Baldwin and Adam Kirkpatrick, helped pave the way for running back Emanuel Tameklo, who had 170 yards on only six rushing attempts in the first half.
Tameklo finished with the same total yardage on the ground, generating only two second-half carries for a squad that hiked its season record to 2-1 following a 54-33 non-district win over North at Olsen Stadium. Coach Joe Schmitz’s Wolverines scored on six of their first seven possessions, raking up a 41-21 halftime lead.
“I think our offensive line has come a long way,” said Tameklo. “We’ve had a lot of hardships and stuff, but with the hard work we’ve been doing in practice, I think they’ve come a long way. They’ve been pushing. They don’t have a lot of people that sub out. They just keep playing, every single play. I’m proud of my line.”
“It goes back to what we talked about all week,” said Schmitz. “It had nothing to do with one group, one guy. It’s a team game.”
West, as a team, rushed for 273 yards. Quarterback Aiden Belt completed 9 of 18 passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns, all to Alec Nieman, who overall had four catches for 133 yards.
Two of West’s first-half touchdowns were set up by interceptions from Micah McWell. His 59-yard interception launched a two-play drive that concluded with Belt’s 1-yard run while his second INT began a four-play drive that ended with Belt’s six-yard TD run that gave the Wolverines a 34-7 lead, 23 seconds into the second quarter.
McWell wouldn’t have had his second and third interceptions of the season without the strong play from defensive linemen like Choumno San, Keenan Woodruff, Aidan Guitierrez and Austin Streeter. The defense, which recorded four interceptions, has forced 10 turnovers (6 fumble recoveries, 4 interceptions) in the first three weeks.
“Defensively, we trusted the plan and we believed in each other,” said Schmitz. “That’s what we talked about before the game and after the game. No matter what the score is and no matter what we’re doing, we try to do it right.
“Again, it’s a team effort. Micah did a good job. Our 'D' line stopped the run. We knew they wanted to run the ball. We were going to stop the run first. We had things that took away what they wanted to do.”
North (1-2), which received 380 yards passing and four touchdown passes from quarterback Matt Hagan, answered Belt’s 1-yard TD rush as Cale Conner recorded the first of his two first-half touchdowns, an 84-yard kickoff return, which combined with Christian Lavariega’s kick, produced a 7-6 lead. However, 24 seconds later, with 9:05 left in the opening quarter, Tameklo followed with a 45-yard touchdown run for a 13-7 lead.
North simply dug itself into a hole. Its defense, which was shredded in last Friday’s 99-81 loss at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, yielded seven plays of 20 yards or longer in the first half, five which were greater than 40 yards, including the first of Alec Nieman’s three touchdown catches, a 49-yarder in the first quarter for a 20-7 advantage.
“We left a lot out there,” said North Coach Mitch Mohr. “We were not very efficient like we were in the past. Really, it’s about missed tackles again. We have to shore up our scheme and keep moving.”
Hagan did guide the Stars to two consecutive second-quarter touchdowns, hitting Trent Frerichs and Conner on passes of 37 and 18 yards, respectively, to pull within 41-21. Twenty points was the closest the Stars could come until Conner’s second scoring catch of the game, a 51-yarder with 1:16 remaining to pull within 47-33, but Nick Fuente recovered an onside kick and returned it 52 yards for a touchdown that eventually concluded the scoring.
North will host Le Mars Thursday night. West will host Bishop Heelan Friday night.