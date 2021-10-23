Westwood's Jackson Dewald is putting on a show

SLOAN, Iowa — Westwood High School junior Jackson Dewald is a man of many talents.

Standout fullback. State finalist wrestler. Shrek?

Dewald had a breakout football season this fall, leading Class A with 1,612 rushing yards and 26 rushing touchdowns, tying for a Class A best 28 total touchdowns, and finishing third with 1,657 all-purpose yards, all while leading the Rebels in tackles and sacks.

Dewald also broke the program single-game rushing record with 310 yards and five touchdowns in Westwood’s Sept. 17 matchup against Lawton-Bronson, and also set a Rebels' single-season record with 1,612 rushing yards.

Both of those marks broke records set by former Westwood player Drew Anderson back in 2016.

After a 259-yard performance in the Rebels’ season opener against MVAOCOU, and 214 more yards in Week 2, Dewald knew that he might be in for a special year.

“When I went into the season, I knew I wanted to run as hard as I could, and help the team improve from last year,” Dewald said. “Those first two games, with the rushing yards, that is when it hit that I could set the school records, and do something more than just help the team improve.”

Dewald led the team in ground yardage last season while splitting the starting snaps with senior Jayden McFarland, rushing for 739 yards and 10 touchdowns on 115 carries, while McFarland rushed for 559 yards.

Dewald made the transition to fullback this season after seeing time quarterback in his sophomore year. As a freshman, he kicked off his Rebels' career as an offensive lineman.

Not many players take the path of going from lineman to quarterback to starting fullback, but Dewald’s 5-foot-10 inch, 205-pound build makes him the ideal size for such a transition.

“It’s actually been really helpful,” Dewald said. “Going from the line, I know a lot about what the line has to do on plays, so if they have questions, I can help. Quarterback is one of those things where you know what everyone has got to do, and you know where he has got to be. Fullback has been really nice. I get to run downhill, I don’t have to run sideways as much. It’s made my job a lot easier.”

Dewald’s football season came to a disappointing end last week against Tri-Center, when he suffered a broken foot early in the Rebels’ 51-14 loss. That injury ended his big year on a sour note, and will keep him out for the early part of the wrestling season.

“You hate to see anybody get hurt, especially with him moving into the next season, and he has a chance to be so successful in wrestling,” Westwood head coach Cass Burkhart said. “It was disappointing for coaches, disappointing for him, and teammates and family. But as far as what he did on the football field this season, great numbers. He’s such a workhorse type of kid."

According to Dewald, he should be recovered from the injury and back on the mat around Christmas-time.

Dewald has proven himself to be a dominant wrestler. Dewald won the sectionals tournament in each of the past two seasons, and won the Class 1A, District 1 tournament last season as well.

He is also already a two-time state qualifier on the mat, placing seventh in Class 1A at 182 pounds his freshman year, and finishing second in 2020 after losing to Don Bosco wrestler Carson Tenold in the state title match.

Based on the work ethic he has seen from Dewald over the past several years, Burkhart is not at all surprised that the junior has become one of the top small-school athletes in the state.

“You look at some of the wrestling stuff he has done across the country, he is used to competing at a high level and being successful at a high level," Burkhart said. "I wouldn’t say has done anything different, he just works hard. I’m not sure you can work any harder than he already does.

“A lot of Friday nights, he’ll go play football and then Saturday, he goes and wrestles to get ready for that. So it’s not a surprise to us.”

While he has put up spectacular numbers on the athletic field, those aren’t the only lights that Dewald shines under. Dewald will soon take his talents to the stage, where he will play the lead role in a school production of “Shrek: The Musical.”

Dewald said that singing is a hobby that he has always enjoyed, and he is looking forward to the chance to sing in front of an audience.

There are still some nerves to contend with, but after all the big stages he has competed on, the theater isn’t quite so scary.

“It seems a little easier by comparison,” Dewald said. “Wrestling is just me, so the nerves are just on you. In football, it’s one of those things where you’re always nervous for those games, especially going into the later part of the season, and you know that it’s do or die, basically. The nerves aren’t as big as they are for those kind of thing, but they’re still big.”

Burkhart has seen Dewald do plenty of spectacular things on the football field, and confident that Dewald will have a big senior year in 2022. With his explosive talent and leadership smarts, Burkhart said that "the sky is the limit for Dewald."

"We bring a lot of kids back next year," Burkhart said. "One thing it does for us, it helps that people are going to focus on him, so we're going to have to do a better job of distributing the football. But I just think that is going to open more things up for him when we're able to do that."

"We think the world of Jackson as a human being, not just a player," Burkhart said. "He is just a great kid, and he is a leader in everything we do."

Westwood played its final game of the season on Friday night, at Cherokee as part of an additional regular-season game offered by the Iowa High School Athletic Association.

