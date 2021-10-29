Winnebago football crushes Cheyenne-Eagle Butte to clinch return trip to title game

WINNEBAGO, Neb.-- Car horns honked in celebration, and fireworks exploded in the afternoon sky on Friday at Winnebago High School, as the Indians’ football team crushed Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 52-0, to punch their ticket to the All-Nations Football Conference championship game.

This will be the second consecutive year that the Indians will play in the title game, after they lost to Tiospa Zina in the 2020 championship in Mitchell, South Dakota, this past May, 38-8.

Friday’s game was called with 2:32 remaining in the third quarter, when a 17-yard pick-six from junior Duran Blackfish Jr. put Winnebago up by 52 points.

Winnebago outgained the Braves in total yards, 201 yards to -13.

It was the fourth shutout of the season for Winnebago, who have allowed just 44 points all season long. The Indians have held their opponents to six total points in the past three games.

“They play mean,” Winnebago head coach Adam James said of the Winnebago defense. “Sometimes, we’ve got to tell them to calm it down a little bit, but playing on edge is not a bad thing. Everybody that is on the field, and we’ve got a couple kids that can come off the bench, they all play with a lot of passion.”

According to senior linebacker Javon Price, the defense and its “mean” play is the biggest reason the Indians are back in the title game for the second year in a row.

“Defense has been key this whole time, this whole playoff. That is the goal, is just defense,” Price said. “It’s aggressive and trying to get after the quarterback a lot. That’s my goal, to get the quarterback, because it throws the whole play off a lot. That’s probably what (James) means, is play aggressive.”

In addition to the defense, Winnebago excelled on the offensive side as well.

On their second drive of the game, the Indians went 62 yards for their first touchdown, as Logan Suarez saved the drive from disaster with a fumble recovery at the 24-yard line.

On the play, senior quarterback Zaiden Bernie hit tight end Lucian Decora for a 13 yard pass over the middle, but Decora fumbled the ball when he was hit at the 24. Thankfully for the Indians, Suarez pounced on the ball and Winnebago kept possession.

Three plays later, Bernie ran the ball in from the 15 for an Indians touchdown. He then ran the ball in again for a two-point conversion, and Winnebago had an 8-0 lead.

Winnebago took a 16-0 lead with a 26-yard touchdown run from junior Destin Vargas followed by a two-point conversion, scored again on a three yard touchdown run from Antrell Harlan with 7:31 left in the first half, followed by a 10-yard touchdown pass from Bernie to Decora, and then made it 40-0 thanks to a 14-yard scoring pass to Vargas with 1:11 left on the clock.

Meanwhile, the Braves managed only one first down in the first half, which came on a roughing the passer penalty, and negative seven yards of total offense.

The second half did not last long. The Braves finally got some offensive yards, thanks to a 29-yard reception from junior Zander Bowman, but on the next play, Winnebago senior Bryson Lasley recovered a Cheyenne-Eagle Butte fumble, and ran it back 70 yards for a defensive score.

The Indians failed to convert the subsequent two-point attempt, the only touchdown in the game where they failed to add two.

On the Braves’ next drive, Blackfish snagged his pick-six, and the game came to an early end. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte finished the game with -46 yards rushing and 33 yards through the air, while Winnebago had 77 passing yards and 124 yards rushing.

The Indians' defense wound up with three sacks and seven tackles for loss.

“I think it was just our players being more tough than theirs,” Bernie said. “I think they actually seemed scared to play against us.”

Bernie and Harlan both finished the game with 39 rushing yards, on eight and nine attempts, respectively. Bernie was also 4-for-5 passing, for 77 yards and two touchdowns.

The Indians will get a chance to avenge last year’s title game loss when they play for the Class 9A championship at 4 p.m. on Nov. 6 in the DakotaDome.

“It would mean a lot,” Bernie said. “We haven’t done anything like that in a long time, and last year we only got second. It’s redemption.”

