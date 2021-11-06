Winnebago football ready to finally earn All-Nations title

WINNEBAGO, Neb. — It’s redemption time for the Winnebago High School football team.

Last season, the Indians made it all the way to the championship game in their first season in the All-Nations Football Conference, but lost to Tiospa Zina, 38-8.

This year, Winnebago gets another chance.

The Indians will bring their perfect 8-0 record back to the All-Nations title game this Saturday at the DakotaDome in Vermillion, South Dakota, against Todd County (6-2), and bringing home a championship trophy is the only thing on their mind.

“It’s going to feel good, playing for it,” senior Javon Price said. “(Winnebago) didn't do so good last year, and it was tough for them. We’ve only got one goal, and it’s to get the ring.”

The Indians have been close to unstoppable this season, on both sides of the ball. Through eight games, Winnebago has outscored its opponents by a margin of 392-44.

Last week, Winnebago dominated Cheyenne-Eagle Butte so completely in the semifinals that the game was ended mid-way through the third quarter. At that point, the Indians had a 52-0 lead over the Braves, and had outgained their opponent, 201 yards to -13.

Winnebago’s rush defense finished with seven tackles for loss, and punished the Braves to the tune of -44 yards rushing.

Now the Indians are hoping they can bring that same level of domination to the league’s biggest stage, when they play the Falcons at 4 p.m. in the DakotaDome for the the Class A All-Nations Championship.

Throughout this season, the team has used the memory of last season’s championship game failure to push them to even greater success. So far, the Indians smallest margin of victory has been 28 points, which came in their 42-14 victory over Red Cloud on Sept. 24.

“They keep talking about redemption and coming out, and making sure that (they're) not only making the title game, but getting that championship,” James said. “That has just been in the back of their heads.”

Winnebago and Todd County (S.D.) met already this season, back on Sept. 17. In that game, the Indians thumped the Falcons 48-12, as the Winnebago defense held Todd County to 39 passing yards.

Falcons running back Sayge Yellow Eagle took the ball four times for 76 yards and a touchdown, while also hauling in a 32 yard touchdown reception.

But after last week’s complete defensive domination, the Indians go into the DakotaDome with a healthy dose of confidence. After eight dominating wins, another one seems pretty likely.

If that happens, they will finally get the chance to bring a trophy home to Winnebago.

“It’d mean a lot,” senior quarterback Zaiden Bernie said. “We haven’t done anything like that in a long time. Last year, we only got second. So it’s redemption.”

Winnebago and Todd County will play for the All-Nations Class 9A Championship at 4 p.m., while Tiospa Zina (S.D.) and McLaughlin (S.D.) will play for the 9B title at 1 p.m.

