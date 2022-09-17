Winnebago High School Football handed first loss of 2022 season

WINNEBAGO, Neb. — The Winnebago High School football team didn’t lose an All Nations Football Conference game in 2021, and started the 2022 season with a 3-0 record, but the Todd County Falcons came into town with one thing on their mind.

Winnebago defeated Todd County in the Class 9A All Nations Championship last fall in the DakotaDome in Vermillion, and the Falcons hit the ground running to try and even the score.

Todd County defeated Winnebago 36-20 in Winnebago’s homecoming game. Todd County scored first, and never trailed in the game.

“They came out ready to play,” Winnebago head coach Adam James said. “They were ready to win the championship in that game, and it showed. We have to go back and fix some things.

“It's a good reality check,” James said. “Like I was telling the boys there in the huddle at the end, I think our heads were a little bit too high thinking that nobody could beat us. and we come into the game and get knocked around and have to fight through some adversity.”

Todd County took the opening kickoff and drove into Winnebago territory before the Indians defense stood tall. Neither side was able to find paydirt in the first quarter.

Roughly midway through the second quarter, Todd County quarterback Charlie Long found Teshaun Marshall for a short touchdown. The two-point conversion attempt was fumbled and recovered in the endzone for two.

Winnebago responded with a scoring drive of their own, capping it off with an 18-yard rush by Destin Vargas, who rushed for three touchdowns on the day.

In the final three minutes of the half, Todd County scored two more times. A 55-yard touchdown pass to Sayge Yellow Eagle and a 29-yard rushing score by Ty Valandra gave the Falcons a 22-6 halftime lead.

“The first half we came out like we were just gonna walk out there and win the game and I give it to Todd County, they came around, flying around and knocked us around,” James said.

After a second rushing score for Valandra early in the third quarter, Winnebago found a way to fight.

Vargas and running back Antrell Harlan started finding some gaps in the running game despite players going down frequently to cramps and other injuries.

“We had some kids step up,” James said. “You know, our quarterback went down there for about three or four plays and then we had our starting guard go down and hopefully it's not too bad of an ankle injury, our starting d-end/tight end, he went down with a knee injury.”

Despite the injuries and fatigue from a warm afternoon under the sun, Winnebago scored three minutes after Todd County’s third quarter touchdown with a 15-yard run from Vargas.

The two sides went nearly a quarter without scoring, but off a fumble by Todd County, Harlan took the offense down the field to get into the red zone. The drive was capped off on Vargas’ third touchdown run of the game and Winnebago was within a score with 8:39 to play.

“Coming out of halftime, they did a great job at putting their heads up and trying and fighting until the end,” James said of his team’s second half efforts. “You know, just got to fix those little mistakes.”

After an onside kick was recovered by the Falcons, Winnebago’s defense took on the challenge of stopping the Todd County offense one last time.

The Winnebago defense would get the Falcons to a fourth down situation, but Todd County would convert a couple fourth down plays to keep the clock running. One final fourth down play from the 11-yard-line ended in a touchdown throw to Yellow Eagle, his second reception of the day. With less than a minute remaining, Todd County was celebrating a 36-20 lead.

“We have to get down to the little things at practice and make sure that we're having good ones,” James said. “This week was not a good week in practice. It showed there in the first half obviously.”

Winnebago gets back to work this week, looking for a good week of practice heading into a big road game at Tiospa Zina (S.D.) Friday night.

“I just told them, we have to get back on the field, come back, JV on Monday, do the little things right, correct some of the things that we saw here, and then, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, we got to hit the little things and make sure that they're correct,” James said.