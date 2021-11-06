Winnebago wins All-Nations title with dominant win over Todd County

VERMILLION, S.D. — Champions, at last.

The Winnebago High School football team finished off a perfect 2021 season on Saturday with a 62-12 win over Todd County at the DakotaDome, as the Indians claimed their first ever Class 9A All-Nations Football Conference title.

The win gave the Indians the redemption they have sought since losing to Tiospa Zina in last year’s All-Nations title game.

“It feels great,” coach Adam James said. “These kids work their butt off in the offseason, and we talked about it being a redemption tour. We came out in this game and got the turnovers we needed to get the game in our direction.”

The championship victory comes in the Indians’ second year in the All-Nations league. They made the switch prior to the 2020 season, after being unable to make the playoffs in the Nebraska School Activities Association due to their small numbers.

"This league means a lot to these kids, these families, and these communities,” James said. “As you can see, our kids jumped onboard right away and ran with it. It’s been awesome.”

Prior to the game, the league announced its all-conference teams, and named Winnebago sophomore running back Antrell Harlan as an Honorable Mention. Harlan responded by rushing for more than 150 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

“I ain’t no honorable mention and everybody knows that now,” Harlan said. “It just put a chip on my shoulder and I just played even harder.”

Harlan and senior quarterback Zaiden Bernie both finished the game with over 150 total yards. Five different Winnebago players scored touchdowns.

Winnebago got off to a fast start in the contest, as the Indians’ defense forced a fumble on a sack of Todd County junior quarterback Charles Long on the game’s opening drive. The Indians’ defense recovered the ball, and the offense took over at the 40.

Bernie ran the ball three times for 28 yards on the drive, his final run being a four yard quarterback sneak for a touchdown with 7:57 left in the first quarter. The PAT was no good though, so the Winnebago lead went to 6-0.

On the next play, Winnebago recovered the ball on an onside kick and began its next drive at the 49 yard line. That drive eventually ended with an unsuccessful 30-yard field goal attempt, to give Todd County the ball at the 20.

But after taking the ball 39 yards on six plays, the Falcons fumbled it away again to give Winnebago the ball at the 45. Bernie ran the ball nine yards on second down, and a 20-yarder from Antrell Harlan put the Indians at the 16. Harlan got the ball again and took it to the three. Two plays later, Destin Vargas ran it in for another score.

Bernie then hit Vargas again for the two-point conversion, and the score stood at 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Winnebago got the ball back again thanks to yet another another onside kick, but ended up punting at the 43. On the third play of Todd County’s ensuing drive, Logan Suarez ripped the ball away from a Falcons receiver for an interception, which he returned to the 13 yard line.

Harlan took the ball three times for seven, four, and two yards for a touchdown and a 20-0 Winnebago lead.

The Indians got the ball to start the second half, and went 49 yards for a score, with Harlan finishing the drive off with a 12 yard rushing touchdown. Bernie then ran the ball in for two, and the Winnebago lead grew to 28-0.

Harlan took the ball again for a 21 yard touchdown on the Indians’ next drive too, to put the Indians up, 34-0 with 6:53 left in the third. Winnebago got the ball back again on an onside kick, and took three plays to score, as Bernie took it 39 yards to the endzone for a 40-0 Winnebago lead.

At the 4:07 mark in the third, the Falcons finally got on the board. Junior running back Sayge Yellow Eagle ripped off a 21 yard rush to put the ball at the 11 yard line. On the next play, the Falcons fumbled it near the goal line, but an offensive lineman recovered it for the team’s first touchdown of the game. But Harlan struck again three plays into Winnebago’s subsequent drive, taking it 28 yards for a touchdown.

This time, the Indians’ got the two-point conversion, for a 48-6 lead.

The Indians scored again with 5:28 left in the ballgame with a one-yard run from freshman Lavelle Smith. The Falcons responded with another touchdown of their own on the next drive thanks to a 33-yard rushing score from Stephan Guerue. But the Indians’ capped off the scoring with a 74 yard rushing touchdown from Duran Blackfish, Jr., followed by a two-point conversion, to put the game at its final score of 62-12.

For Harlan, that pre-game slight and the Indians' failure to win the title last season made this victory extra satisfying.

"It's redemption," Harlan said. "I remember last year as clear as day. We got blown out by 30. It didn't happen this year. We're the best in this league, and we showed it tonight."

