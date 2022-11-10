Woodbury Central falls 49-20 to Grundy Center in Iowa football semi-finals

CEDAR FALLS — The fight never left the Woodbury Central Wildcats as they fell to Grundy Center, 49-20, in the Class A semifinals, Thursday.

Wildcats head coach Kurt Bremer said he could not complain about what his teams have achieved over the last four years with three semifinal appearances in that span.

“I am just proud of the way our kids played this year,” Bremer said. “They did some amazing things. We won the district the second year in a row…I cannot be more proud of this group right now. They deserve all the credit in the world.”

Junior quarterback Drew Kluender took a similar approach to the loss and described Woodbury Central’s 11-1 run to the semifinals as “a great year.”

“We cannot complain at the end of the day when you make it to the semifinals,” Kluender said. “It is a blessing to be here. We made it to the Dome three of the last four years. At the end of the day, [I am] pretty satisfied. Obviously, it would have been great to be in the championship…but, it has been awesome”

The Spartans wasted no time in jumping out to a lead after electing to receive the opening kickoff.

Woodbury Central’s opening kick sailed out of bounds and gave Grundy Center possession from its own 35 to start the game.

The Spartans drive stalled shortly after crossing into Woodbury Central territory and faced a third and 10 from the Wildcats 38-yard line.

Spartans quarterback Colin Gordon took the snap, dropped back and threw a jump ball to tight end Teirnan Vokes who managed to come down with a leaping, 28-yard reception to put Grundy Center 10 yards from opening-drive score.

Two plays later, Gordon found Vokes again for an 8-yard touchdown pass. Vokes made the grab at the Woodbury 3 before summersaulting over a Wildcats defender for the score.

Following the Spartans go-ahead touchdown, both teams traded punts to end the first quarter of action.

After regaining possession on its own 47, Woodbury Central looked on its way to a three-and-out, but Kluender stayed in the pocket on third and four to deliver a 10-yard strike to Eric McGill.

Two minutes later, Kluender made another accurate throw to Will DeStigter who got behind the Spartans secondary on a post route. DeStigter caught the ball around the Grundy Center 15-yard line before racing into the end zone untouched to tie the score at 7-7.

A trio of Grundy Center touchdown drives followed as the Spartans leapt out to a 28-7 lead with 39 seconds remaining before the half.

A 77-yard pass from Kluender to Zack Butler on the first play of Woodbury’s subsequent drive gave the Wildcats four tries from Spartans 7 in the waning moments of the half. However, the Spartans came up big on the goal line to hold the Wildcats scoreless and take a 28-7 lead into the half.

At the break, Bremer said he told his team to treat the game like it was 0-0 and urged them not to give up.

“They have not given up all year,” Bremer said. “So, I knew going into that second half that they were going to give us everything that they had.”

In the second half, Grundy Center scored a pair of touchdowns to take a 42-7 advantage before Woodbury Central could muster a response.

Despite trailing by 35 points, the Wildcats caught fire late in the third quarter to make the game interesting down the stretch.

Kluender found DeStigter for the duo’s second touchdown of the game as DeStigter caught a pass along the sidelines before outrunning the Spartans for a 70-yard touchdown.

Although the duo seemed unstoppable on Thursday, Kluender said the Wildcats explosive offense is a product of more than just two players.

“We have been working in the offseason and staying after practices to get some extra routes in,” Kluender said. “Us and all five of our receivers. We like to put in the extra work. Obviously, we have had a lot of successful games that is what helped us get here today.”

On the next Grundy Center drive, Wildcats defensive back Kyan Schultzen intercepted an errant pass from Gordon. Schultzen managed to take the interception 40 yards for a touchdown to cut the Spartans’ lead to 42-20.

Less than two minutes later, Grundy Center fumbled the ball and the Wildcats jumped on it to take over possession in Spartans territory.

With momentum rapidly shifting back in favor of Woodbury Central, the Wildcats marched into red zone and looked ready to make it a two-score game. But, a fumble on the goal line which Grundy Center fell on in their own end zone for a touchback prematurely ended the Wildcats furious comeback with nine minutes remaining in the game.

The Spartans closed the door on the Wildcats with a touchdown pass from Gordon to Clay Saak with five minutes remaining.

Woodbury Central did not manage a response and Grundy Center nabbed the 49-20 win and a trip to the Class A state title.

Looking ahead, Bremer said the Wildcats need to continue to work towards their goal of making and winning a state title.

“We just have to get over the next step,” Bremer said. “We got to win this one and hopefully teach these younger kids to keep on working. We have some things to do in the offseason that we need to improve on.”

Grundy Center 49, Woodbury Central 20

WOODBURY CENTRAL 0 7 7 6 — 20

GRUNDY CENTER 7 21 14 7 — 49

GC—Vokes 8 pass from Gordon (Gordon kick)

WC—DeStigter 26 pass from Kluender (Butler kick)

GC—J. Knaack 8 run (Gordon kick)

GC—Vokes 16 pass from Gordon (Gordon kick)

GC—T. Jirovsky 8 pass from Gordon (Gordon kick)

GC—J. Knaack 7 run (Gordon kick)

GC—Vokes 21 pass from Gordon (Gordon kick)

WC—DeStigter 70 pass from Kluender (Butler kick)

WC—Schultzen 40 interception return (Kick failed)

GC—Saak 3 pass from Gordon (Gordon kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

WC GC

First downs 16 22

Rushes-yards 22-81 40-185

Passing yards 314 248

Comp-Att-Int 20-41-3 16-23-1

Fumbles-lost 1-1 2-1

Punts-avg. 3-38.7 1-49.0

Penalties-yards 3-24 3-26

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

WC – McGill 18-72, Kluender 4-14.

GC – J. Knaack 19-116, Saak 8-49, Gordon 8-27, Laube 1-9.

Passing

WC – Kluender 20-41-3-314.

GC – Gordon 16-23-1-248.

Receiving

WC – DeStigter 8-149, 4-49, 4-26, 3-87.

GC – Vokes 7-92, Wegmann 3-58, T. Jirovsky 2-74, Laube 2-19.