Woodbury Central football falls to Grundy Center in state semifinals, takes pride in season

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Woodbury Central High School football team didn’t hang their heads on Thursday afternoon after falling in the Class A state semifinals.

Sure, the Wildcats fell short of their ultimate goal with a 28-7 loss to Grundy Center under the lights of the UNI-Dome.

After the game, head coach Kurt Bremer and his players all expressed the same emotion.

Pride.

Few people expected the Wildcats to finish in the state semis, after the team lost close to a dozen seniors to graduation in 2020. Before this season, they weren’t named in The Cedar Rapids Gazette’s Preseason Top 10 football rankings.

The Wildcats received just one vote in said poll.

The Wildcats responded by winning each of their first six games, finishing the regular season at 7-1, and bulldozing their way to the UNI-Dome with convincing victories over AHSTW, Southwest Valley, and Logan-Magnolia.

That Cinderella run came to an end against the Spartans, but the Wildcats know that they proved something to their doubters. For head coach Kurt Bremer and his team, it was an accomplishment in itself for the Wildcats to finish their season under the grey roof of the UNI-Dome.

“That was the fun part about the season is that we just proved people wrong all year long,” senior quarterback Dallas Kluender said. “We had so much fun. Winning double-digit games is amazing in any sport, and 10-2 is nothing to hang your head about.”

The Wildcats ran into a buzzsaw of a Grundy Center defense on Thursday, as a series of ill-timed turnovers and a big performance from the Spartans’ rush defense helped boost Grundy Center to next weeks' state finals.

Woodbury Central outgained the Spartans in total yardage, 273-256, but were held to just 77 rushing yards, and were unable to finish any of their offensive drives until the very end of the game.

The Wildcats punted the ball six times on 11 possessions. Three of their other four drives ended on turnovers, as the Spartans managed three interceptions against Woodbury Central senior quarterback Dallas Kluender.

Woodbury Central was also penalized seven times for 55 yards in the game, and Kluender, the team’s third leading rusher, was held to just two carries for minus-3 yards.

“We didn’t help ourselves at times, getting down on their side of the field, and we kind of hurt ourselves,” Bremer said. “But I can’t say enough for what my team tried to do here tonight. They did everything I asked of them all year long, and I am exceptionally proud of them.”

The loss brought an end to the high school careers of the Wildcats’ vaunted senior class, which helped lead the program to the semifinals twice in the past three years.

Before that, the Wildcats hadn’t made an appearance at the Dome since their 1980 state championship.

The game started off with three unsuccessful drives, as Grundy Center punted the ball on its initial possession, and Woodbury Central failed to take advantage on a first and goal situation. The Wildcats got as close as the three yard line, but back to back false starts gave them a 4th-and-goal at the 13.

Kluender’s pass then fell incomplete, and the Spartans took over on downs.

Grundy Center punted on its next drive, but caught a break when senior linebacker Brayden Sawyer intercepted Kluender at the 15 yard line. Four plays later, Knaack ran the ball in from the one yard line on a quarterback sneak for a 7-0 Spartans lead at the start of the second quarter.

The next four drives all ended with punts, but that streak ended in dramatic fashion, when Grundy Center senior linebacker Dayne Zinkula picked off another Kluender pass and ran it back for an 88-yard pick-six. The Spartans held a 14-0 lead at halftime, despite having been outgained in total offense by the Wildcats, 142-106.

Grundy Center made it 21-0 in the third, when Knaack found sophomore Colin Gordon for a 19-yard touchdown pass. Just over six minutes later, Knaack ran it in from the eight yard line to make it 28-0.

The Wildcats got on the board at last on their final drive of the game when Kluender hit senior Kaleb Bleil for a 19-yard touchdown pass.

Kluender finished the game 17-for-33 passing for 196 yards, with one touchdown and three picks. Junior Max McGill led the ground game for the Wildcats, with 21 carries for 73 yards.

Dayne Zinkula led the Spartans with 25 carries for 120 yards, while Knaack ran it 11 times for 25 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Knaack also completed 10 passes for 112 yards.

McGill, who was a freshman on the 2019 Woodbury Central squad that lost to West Hancock in the state semifinals, said that he thinks the team may have gotten a bit too caught up in the experience of state football, rather than focusing entirely on winning the game.

“We could’ve done a whole lot more,” McGill said. “I know that, our whole team knows that. It just didn’t quite go our way at all. We played a hard-nosed game, but like I said, I think we could’ve put a whole lot more into the game. From the get-go, I just think our team was happy to be here, and wasn’t really tuned in to wanting to be here and win it.”

With the victory, Grundy Center clinched its spot at the Class A state final for the third consecutive year. The Spartans will play No. 1 ranked West Hancock on Thursday, in a rematch of the 2019 championship game.

The focus at Woodbury Central now turns toward 2022, where another big season could be in the works. After all, Woodbury Central proved this year that it is not a team that takes kindly to being overlooked.

“I’m so proud of our guys,” Kluender said. “Nobody thought that we were going to make it this far this year. For us to do that is just amazing. I give it all to the coaching staff and the players. The new culture at Woodbury Central is, ‘Dome.’”

