Woodbury Central headed back to the UNI-Dome after rallying to beat HM-S

MOVILLE, Iowa – Woodbury Central scored a fourth quarter touchdown Friday night to get by Hartley-Melvin Sanborn, 27-24, and advance to the Iowa Class A semi-finals.

The game was back and forth throughout, with Woodbury Central jumping out to a 12-0 first-quarter lead only to be outscored 18-7 in the second quarter, giving the Wilcats a slim, 19-18 lead at halftime.

The Hawks took a 24-19 lead after a third quarter touchdown. After the go-ahead TD, the Wildcats completed a two-point conversion for the final margin of victory.

WC junior Drew Kluender passed for 289 yards and four scores. Junior Eric McGill caught four passes for 89 yards and a score. Senior Max McGill added 38 yards rushing.

Sophomore Zack Butler led the WC defense with nine tackles, including 0.5 tackle for loss.

No individual statistics were immediately available for HMS, which finished the season, 8-3.

Woodbury Central, which improves to 11-0, will meet Grundy Center, also 11-0, at 1 p.m. Thursday in the semi-finals at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. It will be a rematch of last season's semi-finals, in which Grundy Central prevailed, 28-7.

In other quarterfinal games involving Northwest Iowa teams Friday night:

In a rematch of a regular season game, West Sioux cruised past Western Christian, 49-20, in Class IA. West Sioux beat Western, 49-22, in the first meeting in September.

West Sioux, 11-1, advances to face Underwood, 11-0, in a semi-final game that starts at 1 p.m. Friday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

West Sioux finished runner-up last season in Class 1A, dropping a 17-14 decision to Van Meter.

In Class 2A, OABCIG and Central Lyon-George Little Rock will collide in the semi-finals after each area team produced convincing quarterfinal wins Friday night.

In a regular season rematch, Central Lyon-George Little Rock blasted Lyon County rival West Lyon, 42-7. OABCIG shut out Spirit Lake on the road, 19-0.

The Falcons and the Lions will meet at 1 p.m. Nov. 12 at the UNI-Dome.