Woodbury Central, HMS vie for trip to semi-finals; three rematches of regular season also on tap Friday

MOVILLE, Iowa – In playoff victories last week, Woodbury Central and Hartley-Melvin Sanborn both came close to topping the 50-point mark.

The two Northwest Iowa schools will look to keep their explosive offensives rolling as collide in an Iowa Class A quarter-final game Friday night in Moville.

Woodbury Central, 10-0, produced 480 yards of total offense last week in a 48-7 blowout over Gehlen Catholic. Max McGill rushed for 217 yards and four touchdowns, and Drew Kluender threw for 198 yards and three scores. Will DeStigter caught five passes for 91 yards and two TDs, and Eric McGill caught three passes for 74 yards and a score.

HMS, 8-2, accumulated 399 yards of total offense, including a whopping 307 yards on the ground in their 46-27 victory over Hinton. Quarterback Kooper Ebel led the Hawks, running for 214 yards and three touchdowns and throwing for 92 yards and another score. Ryan Borden caught a 76-yard pass for a touchdown.

The WC and HMS defenses also turned in strong performances last week. The Wildcats intercepted four passes on the night, with Kluender, Eric McGill, Max McGill and Kyan Schultzen grabbing one each. Cooper Ebel led the Hawks' defense with 8.5 tackles.

The winner of Friday's game advances to the state semi-finals at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. Woodbury Central advanced to the Dome last season, losing their semi-final game to Grundy Center, 28-7. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn got as far as the quarter-finals, dropping a 27-0 decisiion to Britt West Hancock. In the regular season this year, HMS lost to West Hancock, 31-18. The Hawks' other loss was to Class 1A quarter-finalist West Sioux, 38-18.

Western Christian at West Sioux

In a rematch from the regular season, West Sioux hosts Western Christian Friday night with a trip to the Class 1A semi-finals on the line.

In a late September matchup, West Sioux bested Western, 49-22.

West Sioux, 9-1, cruised into the Class IA semis with a 45-7 home win over Kuemper Catholic last week. Western, 8-2, advanced with a convincing 49-7 road win over Aplington-Parkersburg.

In the win over Kuemper, Carter Bultman rushed for 223 yards and two scores. Dylan Wiggins rused for 139 yards and a score and threw for 98 yards and a score to Brady Lynott. Lynott finished with 93 receiving yards and a score.

Tanner Lynott intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown for the Falcons. Darren Wilbert also intercepted a pass.

Western running back Tyler Mantel rushed for 127 yards and three TDs against Aplington-Parkersburg, and Kolby Heemskerk added a rushing score.

Kaden VanRegenmorter threw for 94 yards and a score to Karsten Moret. VanRegenmorter also returned an interception for a TD and Derek Heynen returned a fumble for a score.

West Sioux finished runner-up last season in Class 1A, dropping a 17-14 decision to Van Meter in the UNI-Dome.

West Lyon at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

Two Lyon County prep football rivals battle for a spot in the Class 2A semi-finals.

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, 10-0, advanced with a 42-16 victory over Clarinda last week. West Lyon, 8-2, defeated Greene County, 43-7, earning a chance to to avenge a regular season loss to CL/GLR.

The Lions knocked off West Lyon, 38-17, in the annual Beef Bowl on Sept. 16.

CLGLR's Graham Eben rushed for 132 yards and two scores in the win against Clarinda. Zach Lutmer rushed for 134 yards, threw for 47 yards and also intercepted a pass. Eben Reece Vander Zee caught two passes for 25 yards and a score.

In their win over Green County, West Lyon's Tate Hawf rushed for 64 yards and two scores, and Gunner Grems rushed for 91 yards and a score. Mason Ver Meer and Jude Moser also added touchdown runs.

Quarterback Ryer Crichton was a prefect 6-for-6 through the air, tossing a TD pass to Camden Kruse. Kruse also intercepted two passes. Jaxon Huyser intercepted a pass and Bryson Childress recovered a fumble.

OABCIG at Spirit Lake

Spirit Lake 43, Clear Lake 21:

Spirit Lake, 10-0, advanced to the semi-finals of Class 2A with a 43-21 win over Clear Lake last week. Two fourth-quarter touchdowns helped OABCIG, 9-1, earn a 34-22 win over Osage and a rematch with Spirit Lake.

Spirit Lake won the regular season game 28-13, handing the Falcons their only loss.

In the win against Clear Lake, Spirit Lake quarterback Caden Lundt threw for 161 yards and two scores and rushed for two more touchdowns. Jake Cornwall added 75 yards rushing and a score. William Ditzworth added a touchdown run. Justyn Hamm and Caden Hassel caught TD passes..

Defensively, Tyler Voss tallied 18.5 tackles, seven for a loss. Cornwall, Drew Alger and Will Graves intercepted passes.

OABCIG quarterback Beckett DeJean threw for 90 yards and two scores and rushed for 171 yards and two scores against Osage. The Falcons' Griffin Diersen rushed for 93 yards and a score. Josh Peters and Treyten Kolar caught touchdown throws.

Karson Quick intercepted a pass for the Falcons.

Malcom at Hartington Cedar Catholic

Cedar Catholic, 6-3, advanced in the Nebraska Class C2 playoffs last week with an opening round road win over Mitchell, 44-14.

Malcom, which won its opening playoff game, 64-17 over Archbishop Bergan. Malcom, 9-0, will travel to Hartington for Friday night's 7 p.m. contest.

Wynott at Bloomfield

Wynot, 8-1, defeated Twin Loup, 34-28, in the first round of the Nebraska Class 2A playoffs last week.

Wynot travels Friday to 7-1 Bloomfield, which squeaked by Osceola, 44-42, in its first-round game.