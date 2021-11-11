Woodbury Central revamps offense en route to Iowa football semifinals

MOVILLE, Iowa — Kurt Bremer had an idea going into the football season that ended up being a wise decision.

He and the rest of the Woodbury Central High School football coaching staff decided to shake up the offense, given that there would be new people in different spots.

The Wildcats’ offense has been a key factor as to why they’ll be playing in a Class A state semifinal at 1 p.m. Thursday against Grundy Center (10-1) inside the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

“I just can’t be more proud of my staff, the team, the whole town,” Bremer said after the Wildcats (10-1) defeated Logan-Magnolia on Friday at home. “The boys have done everything we’ve asked each week. They’ve given their heart and soul.”

When the student-athletes learned at summer’s end that the Wildcat coaches wanted to shake things up, they didn’t bat an eye. They didn’t complain.

They just accepted the challenge, knowing they could do anything.

“We were having guys show up and everyone bought in right away,” Woodbury Central senior Kaleb Bleil said. “In the beginning of practice, we didn’t have to learn new things. We just went into reps. All those reps really helped. Our first game, things clicked right away. All eight, nine receivers, we all bought in.”

Along with Bleil, Wildcats senior Dallas Kluender said that the coaching staff did an exemplary job of teaching what was new, and explained things in a way that everyone could understand.

The seniors also made sure that the younger players kept up, and did not hesitate to help if someone had a question.

There were five different run concepts that the offense had to learn, so the offensive line had to learn those concepts to make sure Max McGill and the rest of the running backs had large enough holes to run through.

“They know it like the back of their hand,” Kluender said. “I’m so proud of them for the hard work they put in. That group bonds together so well. They just love each other. It’s awesome.”

That offense has amassed 4,361 yards of total offense this season. The Wildcats also lead the Class A field with 64 total touchdowns, 32 passing TDs, and 5,389 all-purpose yards.

Inidvidually, Kluender leads Class A with 36 total touchdowns, with 32 of those coming from the air (also a Class A high).

The Wildcats’ senior quarterback has 2,231 passing yards, second in Class A.

Carter Bleil leads the Class A field with 16 receiving TDs and 944 receiving yards, and he had a receiving TD during the win against Lo-Ma last week.

Carter Bleil leads Class A with 237 punt return yards.

Wildcats senior Luke Paulsen has 44 made PATs, leading in Class A.

“We preach each week to the guys to do your job, and as long as that happens, good things will happen,” Bremer said.

The Spartans, meanwhile, haven't loss since Week 2. That came against Dike-New Hartford in a 13-10 defeat.

Throughout the playoffs, the Spartans have beaten Saint Ansgar, Earlham and North Tama.

They allowed eight points to Saint Ansgar, the most during their nine-game winning streak.

