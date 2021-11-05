Woodbury Central, West Sioux advance to state football semifinals

MOVILLE, Iowa — Kaleb Bleil remembered the last time the Woodbury Central High School football team made it to the state tournament.

He was just a sophomore back in 2019 — the last time the Wildcats made it to the UNI-Dome — and didn’t play many times since there were players ahead of him.

Bleil will certainly see some more playing time next week.

The Wildcats beat Logan-Magnolia 26-7 on Friday at home in the Iowa Class A state quarterfinals, and will play Grundy Center at 1 p.m. Thursday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

West Sioux 31, Underwood 14: The Falcons scored 14 points during the third quarter to top the Eagles.

The Falcons amassed 385 yards of total offense, including 199 passing yards.

Aaden Schweisow got the Falcons on the scoreboard with a 2-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter.

Then, in the second quarter, the Falcons used a trick play to take the lead. Wiggins pitched the ball to Koopmans, and then Koopmans saw Blake Van Ballegooyen open for a 43-yard passing play.

Van Ballegooyen then had a hand with the next two Falcons’ TDs.

Van Ballegooyen ran the ball from the Eagles’ 6-yard line. Then, he also threw a passing play, for 4 yards later in the quarter. Brady Lynott caught the pass.

Wiggins was 12-for-22 for 141 yards. Lynott collected 96 receiving yards while Van Ballegooyen had 82.

Carter Bultman led the rushing attack for 116 yards.

This story will be updated.

