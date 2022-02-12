ZACH JAMES COLUMN: Christian Rozeboom will be easy to root for on Super Bowl Sunday

Christian Rozeboom hasn’t forgotten where he came from. A simple phone call last week is a prime example of that.

The former Sioux Center High School and South Dakota State University standout called his high school football coach, current Warriors coach Tim Van Regenmorter, last week just to catch up and make sure one of his mentors was doing OK.

Rozeboom called Van Regenmorter from Los Angeles, where the Rams will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

The phone calls aren’t necessarily for advice. Van Regenmorter usually tells him good luck on game days and that started when Rozeboom became a starter for the Jackrabbits his freshman year.

“For me, it’s everything,” Van Regenmorter said. “It’s about relationships. He’s one of many. It’s just a hoot to see how they’re growing up as men, and Christian is one of them. It’s not like he puts himself out there as bigger than everyone else.

“That’s the thing that is pretty cool, is having that relationship with any kid, for that matter, but he called me last Friday night at 9 o’clock, when he didn’t really have to,” Van Regenmorter said. “It’s pretty awesome to stay in contact with him. I’ve obviously never had a kid walk through this, either. He’s just pretty levelheaded.”

During those phone chats, the two catch up on things. Rozeboom shares what goes on with the NFL team while Van Regenmorter — The Journal's 2013 Siouxland Coach of the Year — gives his former player the lowdown on what’s going on at home.

“He always asks about me first,” Van Regenmorter said. “You talk about life. It’s funny to swap stories about what you’re doing. It’s just about general conversation. He wants to know how my family is doing. My son looked up to him, and he dressed up as Christian for Halloween for four years in a row. That’s how much he liked him.”

Then, Van Regenmorter reminded me of the story from earlier this season, when Rozeboom picked a local senior to design a pair of cleats for him.

If you don’t remember, Rozeboom needed some cleats designed for the “My Cause, My Cleats” week, which allows players to bring awareness to something that is very close to them.

Rozeboom chose Donate Life America, which is an organization that focuses on organ donation.

Rozeboom’s older brother, Chase, received a heart transplant when he was a seventh grader. He may not have gotten a new heart if it wasn’t for the organ donor who chose to do so. Christian wanted to honor Donate Life America.

He could have picked someone from L.A. to design those cleats, but instead Rozeboom picked Warriors senior Chris Trejo.

Trejo did an exemplary job on the cleats, which were primarily mint green, with a blend of royal blue toward the front. There were other little details on the cleats that gave nod to Donate Life America and Chase Rozeboom.

Rozeboom came back on his bye week to pick up the cleats. He also hung out with Trejo and invited him to a game with some tickets and swag.

“That’s something Christian didn’t need to do, and seeing Chris Trejo (on Thursday) at school, all pumped in his Rams gear, his greatest role model is Christian Rozeboom,” Van Regenmorter said. “To see someone have an impact like that, that’s really fun to see.”

Rozeboom’s college coach, current Jacks coach John Stiegelmeier, has also been proud of his former linebacker climbing the ladder toward his dream.

Stiegelmeier first noticed something special with Rozeboom during his first spring ball season with the Jacks.

Stiegelmeier noticed his positivity and saw his commitment to everything, both on and off the field.

Rozeboom went on to have a whale of a career with SDSU, becoming the program’s all-time tackles leader and being a multi-time All-American from The Associated Press and the American Football Coaches Association.

“I thought he had a chance,” Stiegelmeier said. “He’s a very strong Christian young man, and he was committed to who he was. He didn’t let college change who he was. This guy has his life in order. He’s very humble, oozes with humility.”

According to Stiegelmeier, Rozeboom is at least the third Jackrabbit while Stiegelmeier has been head coach to play in the Super Bowl. The other two are Adam Timmerman and Adam Vinateri.

“It’s a sense of pride for our university,” Stiegelmeier said. “Our football program is so big that no one person can take credit. I think about how it makes all of us smile and proud.”

Rozeboom is simply a guy who is easy to root for, and after listening to what Van Regenmorter and Stiegelmeier said, I’m going to do just that on Sunday — even if I did grow up a 49ers fan.

