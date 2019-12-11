For Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Daniel Wright, sluggish first half gives way to standout second half

SIOUX CITY — Daniel Wright knew what was coming during Adam Vander Schaff’s halftime speech: He knew he had to step up in the second half.
Wright, a Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School basketball senior, had zero points and four turnovers in the first half, and he knew that had to change in the second half.
Vander Schaaf challenged Wright to step up at halftime, and Wright, who also knew he had to be a bigger part of the Warriors’ offense, heard the message.
Wright scored 24 points in the second half, and he hit the game-winning shot as time expired on Tuesday night to lift the Warriors 60-58 over the Wolverines at West High School.
“What a day, and what a performance for him,” Vander Schaaf said. “Sometimes great players make great plays and that’s what he did. He’s had a lot of big moments, and he knows how to respond.”
The Warriors called timeout with 10 seconds remaining and had to go the length of the floor. Deric Fitzgerald brought the ball up the floor off the inbound, and after Fitzgerald crossed half court, he found Nick Muller and then a couple passes later, Jacob Imming passed the ball across the lane to Wright.
Wright caught the ball just below the block and made the bucket as just before the buzzer sounded.
“All I know is we were victorious,” Wright said.
Vander Schaaf had man-to-man play drawn up for that last play, but he and the Warriors had a hunch that West was going to come out in a three-quarter court zone.
“Deric handled it well,” Vander Schaaf said. “We were able to complete some passes and move the ball and had just enough time to get that last pass and that layup.”
Wright doesn’t remember much from the play, but after the ball went through the net, he instantly waved his arm, clenched his fist before his teammates charged at him from the bench.
This game meant more to Wright because according to the University of Sioux Falls football recruit, he had never won a basketball game at West.
“It was just nice to get a win here, I’ve never played well here,” Wright said. “I was just really happy that I was finally able to get that under my belt, under our belt. We’re 2-0, we’re moving onto North on Friday, and we couldn’t be more excited.”
While Wright had a quiet first half, Fitzgerald stepped up by scoring all 12 of his points in the first half.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Fitzgerald hit four shots, all 3-pointers, that helped the Warriors have as big as a 10-point lead in the second quarter.
“It’s been two games in a row where Deric has been great,” Vander Schaaf said. “We didn’t have offense otherwise. He’s such a tough competitor, he’s not afraid of anything.”
The Warriors’ big run came on a 7-0 run in the third quarter on just one possession.
Majok Majouk hit a layup and was fouled on the play, and he eventually made the free throw.
Before Majouk made his free throw, West’s Keavian Hayes was assessed a technical foul, and Wright was chosen by Vander Schaaf to make the free throws, and he did.
Then to close out the run, Wright made a layup that put the Warriors up 40-29 with 3 minutes, 5 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
The inexperienced Wolverines team could have given up after that bucket. Yet, West didn’t and obviously tied the game late in the fourth quarter.
West’s run started with an unlikely bucket. Marcus McCray hit nearly a 70-foot line-drive shot from the Warriors’ free-throw line that helped the Wolverines chip away.
The Wolverines hit back-to-back 3s and hit a couple of free throws that helped the deficit get to two.
West took its first lead of the fourth quarter with 2:14 left after Keenan Hegna hit a 3-pointer while the Wolverines were in transition.
McCray added to the lead at 58-55 after two free throws, but Wright hit a 3 well behind the line on the wing that tied the game at 58-58 with 44 seconds remaining.
“I was very impressed with their response,” West coach CoCo Cofield said. “It gave us a chip on our shoulder. This is a team that won’t give up and will continue to keep fighting. We didn’t think the game was too far out of reach.
“I thought we matched their intensity in the second half,” Cofield added. “Our energy was high, and that game came down to details and situations. We had our chances. We came up short. We’re going to get better, period. I’m proud of them, period.”
The Wolverines had three guys who scored in double figures. Chase Smith scored 12 points for the Wolverines while McCray and Kyrel Hanks both had 11.
West’s tough pre-holiday schedule continues Friday with a road game at East.
Tags
Sign up for our Sports newsletter
Get local sports news delivered to your inbox daily!
Zach James
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.