Fort Dodge stuns Sioux City West in substate opener

SIOUX CITY – There was little for the West High camp to say after the Wolverines boys basketball season came to a shocking end Monday night.
Fort Dodge scored the final nine points of the game to overtake the Wolverines 65-60 in a Class 4A substate opener Monday at West.
Perhaps West wasn’t fully focused to take on a Fort Dodge squad that came into the contest with a dismal 2-19 overall record.
The Wolverines did regroup at halftime and had the lead from the opening basket of the third quarter until late in the game. But the Wolverines didn’t score in the final 1:43, letting a 60-56 lead slip away.
“It was a tough loss,” said a disappointed West Coach CoCo Cofield. “Give credit to Fort Dodge. We battled, but...”
Two free throws by Kee’on Hutton with 1:43 remaining gave West the four-point advantage. After that, nothing went right for the Wolverines.
Dyson Clayton of Fort Dodge got a conventional 3-point play with 1:25 left, pulling the Dodgers within a point. After a traveling violation on the Wolverines, Fort Dodge missed a shot and West rebounded, only to be whistled for traveling again.
You have free articles remaining.
Fort Dodge’s Tyson Kershaw – who led all scorers with 21 points, worked his way into the lane to score and give his team a 61-60 lead with 25 seconds left.
West’s Hutton got a good look with 8.9 ticks left but missed and Monterius Altman-Abrams was fouled on the rebound, converting both free throws.
That made it 63-60 but West had plenty of time to possibly get off a game-tying 3-pointer. It called time out but with six seconds left was called for an illegal screen, much to the dismay of Cofield. Fort Dodge made two free throws to complete the improbable comeback.
The Dodgers, who won their opening game of the season then lost 17 in a row before another victory on Feb. 11, led 14-8 after one quarter and 25-24 at halftime.
Two free throws by Kyrel Hanks in the opening seconds of the third quarter gave West its first lead of the game. The Wolverines kept momentum for the entire third quarter but committed an unnecessary foul with no time remaining when Kershaw heaved up a 3-point attempt from beyond half court.
Kershaw made two of three free throws, trimming a nine-point lead to 43-37 at the end of the third quarter.
Freshman Keavian Hayes paced West, which had won four of its last five games to finish the regular season 11-11, with 19 points. Hutton added 12 points while Marcus McCray had 11.
“We didn’t get the stops we needed at the end,” Cofield said. “It came down to some questionable calls, too, but we have to take care of those possessions. At this point in the postseason you have to take care of the possessions and we didn’t do that like we needed to.”
Fort Dodge made 21 of 30 free throws while West went to the stripe 20 times, converting 16.