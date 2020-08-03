Four from West Monona on All-Western Valley 1st team

After sweeping the Western Valley Conference regular-season and tournament titles, West Monona landed four players on the All-WVC first team along with two unanimous selections.
River Valley put three players on the first team.
Seniors Lexi Lander and Megan Nichols were the two unanimous selections from West Monona and junior Mallory McCall and eighth-grader Kacy Miller also first-team selections.
Lander led the WVC with a .500 average, 36 RBIs and seven home runs. Her 10 doubles were tied for the second-most in the WVC. In the circle, Lander led the WVC with a 0.65 ERA and 201 strikeouts. She was second in the league with 118 innings pitched.
Nichols was fifth in the WVC with a .435 average and fifth with 24 RBIs. Her 11 doubles led the league.
McCall batted .422 and she was third in the WVC with 29 runs scored. Miller batted .375 with 21 runs scored, six doubles and 21 RBIs.
River Valley seniors Taylor Knaack and Kaylee Knaack and junior Brittany Meyer were the three first-team selections.
Taylor Knaack was third in the WVC with a .446 average and she led the league with 33 runs scored. Her 25 RBIs were the third-most in the league. Knaack led the conference with 120 1/3 innings pitched and her 115 strikeouts were their second-most. She had a 2.56 ERA and was a unanimous selection.
Kaylee Knaack batted .323 with 28 runs scored, the fourth-most in the WVC. Meyer batted .403 and she was second in the WVC with 33 RBIs and second in the league with 10 doubles.
Kingsley-Pierson junior Rachel Bohle and freshman Avery Schroeder were named to the first team.
Schroeder batted .413 with two home runs, four triples and four doubles. Bohle batted .372 with three home runs and 16 RBIs.
Lawton-Bronson senior Haley Williams and junior Bella Johnson were first-team selections and both were unanimous selections.
Williams batted .393 with 20 runs scored and seven doubles. Johnson batted .426 and tied for the league-lead with seven home runs.
OACBIG senior Halle Hemer had 61 strikeouts.
Ridge View sophomore Emma Vohs batted .383 with 23 RBIs, 24 runs scored and four home runs.
Westwood junior Shelby Skinner was second in the WVC with a .455 average and she scored 23 runs.
Woodbury Central junior Emma DeStigter batted .320 with five home runs to round out the first-team selections.
On the second team were K-P's Makenna bowmen, Anna Bubke and Delaney Iseminger, Lawton-Bronson's Rylee Wagner and Quin Roan, MVAOCOU's Makenzie Smith and Kenedee Bubke, OABCIG's Abby Bender, Ridge View's Katie Pickhinke, River Valley's Maddie Thomas and Daisy Olais, West Monona's McKayla Haynes, Carly Miller and Madison Chesnut, Westwood's Jaeden Ferris and Woodbury Central's Lindsie Graff.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!