Four from West Monona on All-Western Valley 1st team

After sweeping the Western Valley Conference regular-season and tournament titles, West Monona landed four players on the All-WVC first team along with two unanimous selections.

River Valley put three players on the first team.

Seniors Lexi Lander and Megan Nichols were the two unanimous selections from West Monona and junior Mallory McCall and eighth-grader Kacy Miller also first-team selections.

Lander led the WVC with a .500 average, 36 RBIs and seven home runs. Her 10 doubles were tied for the second-most in the WVC. In the circle, Lander led the WVC with a 0.65 ERA and 201 strikeouts. She was second in the league with 118 innings pitched.

Nichols was fifth in the WVC with a .435 average and fifth with 24 RBIs. Her 11 doubles led the league.

McCall batted .422 and she was third in the WVC with 29 runs scored. Miller batted .375 with 21 runs scored, six doubles and 21 RBIs.

River Valley seniors Taylor Knaack and Kaylee Knaack and junior Brittany Meyer were the three first-team selections.