Sioux City Musketeers coach Luke Strand was busy during the second day of the NHL Draft on Saturday.
He didn't have to wait long to hear a Musketeer name drafted, either.
With the third pick in the second round, Philadelphia selected Sioux City forward Bobby Brink.
With the 63rd overall pick, center Matthew Stienburg was selected by the Colorado Avalanche.
Then with the 15th pick in the fifth round, Las Vegas selected Sioux City forward Marcus Kallionkieli. Shortly after, Nashville drafted goaltender Ethan Haider with the 24th pick in the fifth round.
Strand felt it was a nice day for the Musketeers on Saturday.
"I think the big picture is you see young men coming into the organization and then they have other opportunities for their career," Strand said. "The NHL is a big, big avenue for these players. It's another step in what we want to do here and how we want to develop young men. It's a nice ending to a season."
This comes a month after Martin Pospisil, who was second on the team with 63 points, signed a contract with Calgary.
Some NHL analysts thought Brink might be a first-round selection. The general consensus in mock drafts was that Brink would either go late in the first round or early in the second.
While he wasn't selected in the first round like he wanted to be, Strand thinks Brink landed in a good situation with Philadelphia.
"Obviously the disappointment not being a day one pick was there. At the same time, that's what makes Bobby special," Strand said. "He's persevered through a lot of things. Philadelphia traded up for that pick and he was a marked man by them. That says a lot about them and how they see him."
Brink was one of the top scorers in the USHL this past season. He finished with 35 goals in 43 games. Youngstown's Brett Murray had 41 goals but it was in 62 games. Brink added 33 assists and finished with 68 points. He averaged 1.58 points per game, the most in the league. He scored nine game-winning goals to lead the USHL and he scored 10 power play goals.
Brink will play for the University of Denver next season.
Kallionkieli was the third-leading scorer for the Musketeers. He finished with 29 goals and 24 assists for 53 points. He had 10 power play goals. While the Finland native was drafted by Las Vegas, he will still return to the Musketeers for this upcoming season.
"I think Marcus gives himself an opportunity with how he skates and his puck skills," Strand said. "He checks all of those boxes and it's an exciting time for him. It's another confidence builder as he continues in a Musketeer uniform."
Haider has yet to play for the Musketeers. The goalkeeper was the Musketeers first pick in the USHL draft as a potential replacement for Ben Kraws, who will play at Miami of Ohio next season. Haider played for the Minnesota Magicians this past season.
Haider will play for the Musketeers this upcoming season.
"He's a talented goalie with huge upside," Strand said. "He has a plan for himself and he never got ahead of himself. It's great to see him rewarded."
Stienburg spent most of his time with St. Andrews College and was an affiliate with the Musketeers. Stienburg did play in three games for Sioux City and did have an assist. He was drafted by Colorado and will attend Cornell University this upcoming season.
"He's a talented young player and will have an impact down the road," Strand said. "He keeps getting better and better."