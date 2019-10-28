Western Christian, after winning the Lakes Conference volleyball team, put four players on the All-Lakes Conference first team.
Olivia Granstra, Macay Van't Hul, Tori Wynja and Makenna Kooima were the four selections and Granstra, Van't Hul and Wynja were all unanimous selections.
Granstra is second in the conference with 826 assists and she is third in the conference with 384 digs. Wynja is fourth in the conference with 346 digs, third with 55 aces and she has 198 kills. Van't Hull is third in the conference with 300 kills, hitting .431, and she leads the Lakes with 97 blocks. Kooima leads the conference with 476 digs and is fifth with 52 aces.
Spirit Lake had three playes on the first team - Jordyn Hamm, Emma Jenness and Emma Loveall. Hamm and Jenness were unanimous selections.
Hamm is second in the conference with 448 kills and she is hitting .537. She also leads the conference with 89 aces and she's second with 91 blocks. Jenness leads the conference with 1,002 assists. Loveall leads the conference with 458 kills and she is hitting .403. She's also fourth in the conference with 54 aces.
Cherokee had two players on the first team - JeMae Nichols and Grace Anderson. Nichols was an unanimous selection.
Nichols is fourth in the conference with 246 kills and she's fourth in blocks with 43. Anderson is sixth in digs with 248.
Storm Lake's Skylar Cole was named to the first team. She had 34 blocks.
Western Christian's Ally Postma, Sienna Moss and Madison Vis were named to the second team as were Spirit Lake's Maci Higgins and Brooke Smith, Cherokee's Camille Zwiefel and Teagan Slaughter, Spencer's Mackenzie Bruning and Allison Piercy and Storm Lake's Holly Dierenfeld.
Wester Christian's Emma Westphal and Abby Postma were named honorable mentions as were Spirit Lake's Stella Donkersloot and Elsie Parriott, Cherokee's Megan Boger and Lexi Pingel, Spencer's Emily English and Abby Borth and Storm Lake's Keysha Villodas and Kimee Phanthavong.
Estherville-Lincoln Central's Danie Ponce Diaz was named to the first team.