Fourth quarter drive pushes West Lyon past rival West Sioux in 1A semifinal

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa— Down by a point with about six minutes left, West Lyon needed to drive 80 yards to get the go-ahead score.

That’s what the Wildcats are built for during Jay Rozeboom’s tenure. The Wildcats motto is ‘Make it Happen’ after all.

While it took an improbable scramble by quarterback Jalyn Gramstad early in the drive, the Wildcats were able to go the 80 yards in 11 plays and it was capped by a 13-yard touchdown run by Logan Meyer to give West Lyon a five-point lead with 1 minute, 28 seconds remaining in the game.

West Sioux still had a chance with Iowa State recruit Hunter Dekkers at quarterback, but the Wildcats were able to pick off the heave at the five-yard line and advanced to the Class 1A state championship game with a 26-21 win over district rival West Sioux on Saturday at the UNI-Dome.

“We knew with our line, our quarterback and our players, we knew we could make a play and that’s exactly what happened,” West Lyon senior Gavin Lorenzen said.

West Lyon coach Jay Rozeboom said he feels like his team is geared for those kinds of drives.