Free throws help Sioux City East girls down West

SIOUX CITY – It’s a good thing the East High girls basketball team shoots extra free throws in practice.
It paid off big time for the Black Raiders in Thursday’s 55-46 victory over city rival West. East made 19 of 25 free throws in the Missouri River Conference contest at East.
“It’s always physical with West, it’s their style of game and a great way to play,” East Coach Brian Drent said. “So we knew we were going to get to the free throw line. Credit to our girls for knocking them down.”
East, which moved into the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Class 5A ratings at No. 15 this week, improved its overall record to 4-0 and is 3-0 in the MRAC.
Madi Van Dyke turned in a strong all-around performance for the Black Raiders with 13 points and six rebounds. The 5-9 senior was 7-for-8 from the free throw line and one of four East players in double figures.
Nyamer Diew, who surpassed 1,000 points for her career on Tuesday, tacked on 12 points while Kennedy McCloy and Kyley Vondrak added 10 points each.
“We’re a senior-laden team and they’re a senior-laden team,” Drent said. “Betsy (Boetger) has done a great job for a long time over there and they have a style of play and I thought we adapted to it well early. Then they really got into it late and made a run but I expected it. It’s a city game, a conference game and with two senior teams you’re going to get that.”
East was especially effective from the charity stripe in the second quarter, sinking 10 of 11. That helped the Black Raiders forge a 29-25 halftime lead and they expanded that to 45-31 when Kayla Benson banked in a 3-pointer from the corner in the closing seconds of the third quarter.
West, however, rallied, coming within four points at 50-46 with 2:19 remaining. The Wolverines, though, didn’t score the rest of the contest.
“One of the things we talked about was that they had 10 points from the free throw line in the first half and we only shot two free throws,” West Coach Betsy Boetger said. “That’s one thing that killed us. Little things are a difference in a close game like this.
“Our girls came out ready to fight and gave a good effort. It was back and forth three-fourths of the game. Our girls battled but just came up short. We have to get back to the grind tomorrow and keep working and improving.”
While East made ample trips to the foul line, West shot only six the entire game, making three.
Hope Wagner paced the Wolverines (3-2, 1-2) with 12 points, while Ashleigh Fitzgerald was also in double figures with 10 points.