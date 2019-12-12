Free throws help Sioux City East girls down West

SIOUX CITY – It’s a good thing the East High girls basketball team shoots extra free throws in practice.

It paid off big time for the Black Raiders in Thursday’s 55-46 victory over city rival West. East made 19 of 25 free throws in the Missouri River Conference contest at East.

“It’s always physical with West, it’s their style of game and a great way to play,” East Coach Brian Drent said. “So we knew we were going to get to the free throw line. Credit to our girls for knocking them down.”

East, which moved into the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Class 5A ratings at No. 15 this week, improved its overall record to 4-0 and is 3-0 in the MRAC.

Madi Van Dyke turned in a strong all-around performance for the Black Raiders with 13 points and six rebounds. The 5-9 senior was 7-for-8 from the free throw line and one of four East players in double figures.

Nyamer Diew, who surpassed 1,000 points for her career on Tuesday, tacked on 12 points while Kennedy McCloy and Kyley Vondrak added 10 points each.

