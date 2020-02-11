Freshman Hunter Steffans wins first-ever match to send Sergeant Bluff-Luton to state duals

"He’s a diamond in the rough.”

While it was his first career varsity match and there was a lot at stake, Steffans didn’t feel any pressure going into his match.

“Wrestle my game, bonus points, get as many takedowns, don’t let him get any easy points,” Steffans said. “I get put in those positions during practice. It’s always good when you get in pressure before so you don’t fall under pressure (in matches). I will remember that until my senior year.”

The Warriors also overcame losing Parmelee to a season-ending injury this season plus they battled illness this week. Still, SB-L was able to plug some holes and pulled out its biggest dual win of the season so far.

“This is a team, we got kicked in the teeth pretty hard with losing Noah,” Koedam said. “We talked about yesterday, when you go out and wrestle unselfishly for your teammates, a lot of the pain and bruises go away. It’s not about who the spotlight it on, it’s about why it is on them and it’s because they are wrestling unselfishly for their teammates. Great things happen when that occurs.”

SB-L won the flip before the match, allowing Koedam to make strategic decisions throughout the dual with the Lions.