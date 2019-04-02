KINGSLEY, Iowa -- The Woodbury Central girls golf team won the Western Valley Conference meet on Monday. The Wildcats won the title with a team score of 201, edging MVAOCOU, which had a 204.
The Wildcats were led by Sally Gallagher who was the medalist of the event. Gallagher shot a 41, seven strokes better than the runner-up, which was MVAOCOU's Avery Ehlers with a 48.
Sidnie Graff came in with a 50 for Woodbury Central and Hanna Stratton shot a 51. Megan Warren rounded out the scoring with a 49.
For MVAOCU, Teja TenEyck shot a 50, McKenzie Smith shot a 52 and Abi Coleman shot a 54.
Kingsley-Pierson was led by Delaney Iseminger, who finished in third place overall with a 50.
Ridge View's Kennedy Mason shot a 50 and finished in fifth place.
OA-BCIG's Lauren Schwade shot a 52. Ellie Dierson shot a 53.