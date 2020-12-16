Gehlen Catholic boys basketball team continues hot start with win at West Sioux

“Zach is the leader of this group since he’s our only senior,” Langel said. “The guys just feed off of him. If we can get Zach to roll inside and get to be a big part of that inside game, that’s where it all starts, I think, and I think the kids think that, too.”

Kraft scored 11 points on Tuesday night, and he was 5-for-6 from the free-throw line.

Keaten Bonderson led the Jays with 19 points. He was 6-for-7 from the stripe. Carter DeRocher contributed with 10 points.

“I thought we had a good team win in the second half,” Langel said. “We picked up our game defensively. We forced them to shoot some shots that they didn’t want to take. We kept them out of the paint a little bit and played better defense with our legs.

“West Sioux has beaten us for quite a few years, and we’ve given them a few runs, but for the most part we’ve been humbled by them quite a few times,” Langel said. “To get a win with the athletes they have at West Sioux, it’s one of our bigger wins in awhile.”

The Falcons got close twice on two separate made shots while being fouled, but neither 3-point play was fully converted. They didn’t visit the paint as often as they would have liked.