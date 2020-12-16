Gehlen Catholic boys basketball team continues hot start with win at West Sioux

HAWARDEN, Iowa — The Gehlen High School boys basketball team has gotten some momentum shifted back in its favor.
The Jays have been off to a good start in the 2020-21 season and helped that cause with a 59-55 win over West Sioux in Hawarden on Tuesday night.
Gehlen is off to a 6-0 start, with its other wins against Harris Lake-Park, Unity Christian, Trinity Christian, Lawton-Bronson and Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn.
The state is starting to notice, too.
In this week’s Associated Press poll, the Jays are ranked eighth in the Class 1A. Last week, they were ranked ninth.
Last season, the Jays went 7-15 and lost three straight games to end the season.
So, what’s been the secret to their turnaround?
“They play with a lot of confidence,” Jays coach Mike Langel said. “They just love to play the game of basketball. They get along so well together, and they shoot the ball with confidence. It didn’t necessarily show tonight, but you’re going to have nights like that. So, our defense got good enough to get good stops.”
Gehlen was able to beat West Sioux after the Falcons swept them last season.
The beginning of the game didn’t go Gehlen’s way, however.
West Sioux jumped out to a 9-0 lead on the first 91 seconds of the game, and six of those nine points came in the paint.
The Jays were able to claw back in the first half. By the time the final minute of the second quarter rolled around, the Jays were within one point of the Falcons and trailed by three at halftime.
The Falcons scored six points in the second quarter and went 7 minutes, 24 seconds in-between made field goals.
Falcons guard Caden Budde hit a shot inside the paint with 7:16 left before halftime. Their other basket came from Mason Coppock on a deep 2-pointer with 8 seconds left.
The Falcons were seeking to get the ball in the paint. They met that goal in the first 5:03 in the third quarter, as they scored 13 points all inside the lane.
Gehlen was able to match the Falcons in the paint with three buckets and got free throws off shots when Jays players took the ball to the basket.
But the key shot from outside the paint when Drake DeRocher hit a game-tying 3-pointer with 11 seconds left in the third quarter, and Langel thought that play sparked the Jays for the fourth quarter.
Zach Kraft, the lone senior on Gehlen’s roster, hit a mid-range jumper with 6:05 remaining in the game, which put his team up 43-41. The Jays never gave up their lead.
“Zach is the leader of this group since he’s our only senior,” Langel said. “The guys just feed off of him. If we can get Zach to roll inside and get to be a big part of that inside game, that’s where it all starts, I think, and I think the kids think that, too.”
Kraft scored 11 points on Tuesday night, and he was 5-for-6 from the free-throw line.
Keaten Bonderson led the Jays with 19 points. He was 6-for-7 from the stripe. Carter DeRocher contributed with 10 points.
“I thought we had a good team win in the second half,” Langel said. “We picked up our game defensively. We forced them to shoot some shots that they didn’t want to take. We kept them out of the paint a little bit and played better defense with our legs.
“West Sioux has beaten us for quite a few years, and we’ve given them a few runs, but for the most part we’ve been humbled by them quite a few times,” Langel said. “To get a win with the athletes they have at West Sioux, it’s one of our bigger wins in awhile.”
The Falcons got close twice on two separate made shots while being fouled, but neither 3-point play was fully converted. They didn’t visit the paint as often as they would have liked.
“I thought that they did a better job in the second half of keeping us from going to the rim in transition,” West Sioux coach Jerome Hoegh said. “That was a good adjustment by them, and we need to do a better job with threatening the rim with a cut or dribble.”
Coppock led the Falcons with 21 points, as he was the only one who scored in double figures.
The Falcons are now 4-2 with the loss. Their other defeat came in a 79-27 loss on Dec. 4 to Western Christian.
West Sioux is a young bunch with two seniors — Budde and Jack Monsma — that is learning how to play together and figure out where they succeed best.
“Our offense is a little stagnant when we don’t get to the rim,” Hoegh said. “It’s a young team, and sometimes, I think we settle for OK shots. That happened a little bit in the second half. We don’t force bad shots, but we don’t execute shots that we need.
“We are getting better at playing together,” Hoegh added. “They are such good competitors, that they don’t care who scores. If we just are concerned with getting the team a good shot, I think the rest will take care of itself.”
Zach James
Assistant Sports Editor
I’m the assistant sports editor covering high school and local college sports. I previously worked for the La Crosse Tribune and Clinton Herald.
