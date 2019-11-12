Gehlen Catholic brings 12-match winning streak into state tournament

“I thought 1A was going to be a little more wide open this year because of some of the graduation losses for some teams but add three really good 2A teams that dropped into our class, it makes it that more competitive,” Meyer said. “It will be interesting to see how that impacts things.”

Gehlen Catholic was one of those teams that was hit with losses after graduation. Three of the Jays top-four hitters (Katie Peters, Katelyn Langel and Brooklyn Heissel) graduated. Langel was also the team’s top blocker.

Still, the Jays have four attackers with more than 100 kills, led by senior Sydney Livermore, who has 206 kills and is hitting .362. Junior Rachel Langel has 154 kills, freshman Miyah Whitehead has 136 kills and Alyssa Kolbeck has 132 kills. Langel also leads the team with 64 blocks.

“We are still a team that has some pretty balanced offensive weapons,” Meyer said. “We don’t have a real standout but we kinda do a good job of attacking by committee. We usually seem to find some people that can get the job done.”

Livermore is also part of the 6-2 offense with 300 assists. Senior Josie Kolbeck has 362 assists. Senior Chloe Bunkers has 405 digs.