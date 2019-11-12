Gehlen Catholic brings 12-match winning streak into state tournament

The Gehlen Catholic volleyball team is back in a familiar spot -- in Cedar Rapids at the Class 1A state tournament at the US Cellular Center.
It’s the third straight season Gehlen has qualified for the state and the 10th time in the past 11 seasons.
But the Jays almost didn’t make it back to Cedar Rapids. Newell-Fonda had a 2-1 lead against the Jays but Gehlen was able to hold the Mustangs in check the next two sets to claim a five-set victory.
With the triumph, the Jays head into the state tournament on a 12-match winning streak.
“That was really a sweet win for us. We are just looking forward to heading down there and competing again,” Gehlen Catholic coach Mike Meyer said. “We always try and go down there and play competitively and it’s our desire to represent the Northwest Iowa 1A schools here as well as we can.
“We’ve had success in the past getting through the first round and sometimes making it further and we hope to give it our best shot.”
The Jays have had their share of success at state, especially the last couple of seasons. Last year Gehlen Catholic lost in the semifinals and two years ago, the Jays made it to the state title game but fell to Janesville.
The Jays (25-7) are the No. 4 seed, so they are technically favorites to advance again, but Gehlen Catholic is not the clear odds-on favorite in the first round against fifth-seeded North Tama (26-6). That match is at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
“It’s the four-five matchup so you would expect it to be pretty evenly matched,” Meyer said. “They have had success as well. They’ve been ranked all year. Maybe they haven’t been to state as much but there are years they have been there.
“We expect it to be a competitive match and easily one where the outcome could be in doubt for some time.”
The winner of Gehlen’s match plays at 6 p.m. on Thursday against the winner of top-seeded Sidney (35-6) and No. 8 Springville (20-16).
The four teams on the other side are Council Bluffs St. Albert (24-9), Janesville (33-11), Wapsie Valley (23-15) and Holy Trinity (28-10). The 1A championship is at 7 p.m. on Friday.
“I thought 1A was going to be a little more wide open this year because of some of the graduation losses for some teams but add three really good 2A teams that dropped into our class, it makes it that more competitive,” Meyer said. “It will be interesting to see how that impacts things.”
Gehlen Catholic was one of those teams that was hit with losses after graduation. Three of the Jays top-four hitters (Katie Peters, Katelyn Langel and Brooklyn Heissel) graduated. Langel was also the team’s top blocker.
Still, the Jays have four attackers with more than 100 kills, led by senior Sydney Livermore, who has 206 kills and is hitting .362. Junior Rachel Langel has 154 kills, freshman Miyah Whitehead has 136 kills and Alyssa Kolbeck has 132 kills. Langel also leads the team with 64 blocks.
“We are still a team that has some pretty balanced offensive weapons,” Meyer said. “We don’t have a real standout but we kinda do a good job of attacking by committee. We usually seem to find some people that can get the job done.”
Livermore is also part of the 6-2 offense with 300 assists. Senior Josie Kolbeck has 362 assists. Senior Chloe Bunkers has 405 digs.
Where the team has excelled lately is from the service line. The Jays have three players with 30 or more aces, led by Bunkers’ 64. Kolbeck has 53, Livermore has 37 and senior Kate Hill has 32.
“We are starting to put things together and we are playing good volleyball now,” Meyer said. “We are tough from the service box and have served in the mid- to high-90’s the last few matches with a high number of aces.”