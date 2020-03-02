Gehlen Catholic gains late-season belief en route to state tournament

Once the Le Mars Gehlen Catholic High School girls basketball team bought in, the path to state was much clearer.
At the beginning of the season, Gehlen wasn’t playing as well as it thought it should be.
The Jays realized that they needed to bring more intensity and passion late in the season, and the reward of learning that lesson culminates in a 5 p.m. Wednesday Class 1A quarterfinal game against Bellevue Marquette Catholic.
Gehlen (15-9) holds the No. 7 seed, and even last month, the Jays were still figuring themselves out. There was a stretch between Jan. 31 to Feb. 7 where they lost three straight to South O’Brien, Akron-Westfield and MMCRU.
Jays coach Brandon Schaecher believed the big key was for the Jays to fully invest in themselves and each other.
“I think they were just going through the motions and were hoping things would work out,” Schaecher said. “They had a good season last year … and they thought it would happen naturally.”
Schaecher knew what these girls were capable of accomplishing, and he was frustrated at the fact that he knew how well these girls could play, but they didn’t see that at the beginning.
“It was a roller-coaster season for us,” Schaecher said. “Ups and downs. And, it didn’t matter if we were playing a good team or a subpar team. It’s just up and down all season. From a coaching standpoint, it was like, ‘What can we do?’ or ‘What are we missing?’ And something finally hit it home.”
The Jays’ group of seniors -- which there are six of them -- decided before the regional round that there needed to be a stronger, cohesive bond on and off the floor.
Daily at practice, everyone is pushing one another to stay focused, and everyone is holding each other accountable.
“We have to believe in ourselves and know that we can do it,” Schaecher said. “Even the freshmen who don’t get playing time, or even the girls who come off the bench, they’re not getting nervous. They’re just excited or pumped to play.”
The Jays beat Storm Lake St. Mary’s, MMCRU and Kingsley-Pierson to become one of the Class 1A state quarterfinalists.
Schaecher knew the game against the Royals, which were ranked throughout the season in the top-8, would be a tall task for the Jays.
However, Schaecher was proud of his team for looking past all of MMCRU’s accolades and playing as a team when it mattered most.
“That belief turned into action, and that action turned into a W,” Schaecher said. “That had to be the highest of the high of the entire season. Just to know the girls believed what we were telling them to do. To believe in themselves that much and to beat a team like MMCRU, that was impressive.”
This is the second time that the Jays will have participated in the state tournament. Their previous visit was in 2012, which ended with a semifinal loss to Bedford.
Gehlen’s leading scorer is senior Addison Weber, who has 248 points and an average of 11.3 points per game. She's the first 1,000-point scorer in the program's history.
Sophomore Lauren Heying enters the state tournament with 11.4 points per game in 20 games.
Marquette Catholic has made it for the eighth time in school history. The Mohawks’ top-two scorers are both seniors: Miranda Peters (16.5) and Tori Michel (13.6).