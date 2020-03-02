Gehlen Catholic gains late-season belief en route to state tournament

The Jays’ group of seniors -- which there are six of them -- decided before the regional round that there needed to be a stronger, cohesive bond on and off the floor.

Daily at practice, everyone is pushing one another to stay focused, and everyone is holding each other accountable.

“We have to believe in ourselves and know that we can do it,” Schaecher said. “Even the freshmen who don’t get playing time, or even the girls who come off the bench, they’re not getting nervous. They’re just excited or pumped to play.”

The Jays beat Storm Lake St. Mary’s, MMCRU and Kingsley-Pierson to become one of the Class 1A state quarterfinalists.

Schaecher knew the game against the Royals, which were ranked throughout the season in the top-8, would be a tall task for the Jays.

However, Schaecher was proud of his team for looking past all of MMCRU’s accolades and playing as a team when it mattered most.

“That belief turned into action, and that action turned into a W,” Schaecher said. “That had to be the highest of the high of the entire season. Just to know the girls believed what we were telling them to do. To believe in themselves that much and to beat a team like MMCRU, that was impressive.”