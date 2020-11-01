Gehlen Catholic goes to state on 19-match winning streak

Senior Rachel Langel leads the offense with 191 kills on a .362 hitting percentage. Larissa Sitzmann has 176 kills and Lauren Heying has 168 kills on a .324 hitting percentage. Rylee Schnepf has 147 kills and Miyah Whitehead rounds out the attack with 100 kills.

"We've always strived to have a balanced attack but this team has personified that," Meyer said. "Many times we have a different person lead us in kills. That's been a strength we can go to. We play some teams that rely on one or two hitters and if we can be successful enough to shut down one of their hitters, that makes the difference for us."

The Jays did have to replace both of their setters from last season but sophomore Cadence Gobel has done a quality job filling those shoes. She has 577 assists on the season.

"She's still just a sophomore and it's something that she has really worked hard at and puts in more extra time than anyone else," Meyer said. "She's made progress throughout the year. She started the actual playing season with COVID and since, she's been able to come back and she keeps getting better. I think she does a really good job for us.

"Her best years are ahead of her as a setter. She has a good mix of game sense and hands. She makes all of the good sets with the balance. I thought she would have it in her to do this."