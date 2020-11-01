Gehlen Catholic goes to state on 19-match winning streak

It was a rough start for the Gehlen Catholic volleyball team.
The Jays had to replace five key seniors from last year's state tournament and while longtime head coach Mike Meyer knew he had a quality team back and the girls also needed court time together at the beginning of the season.
However, COVID-19 caused different players to quarantine at different times during the Jays' first 10 matches, leading to a 5-5 record.
Gehlen Catholic got its full team back after the fifth loss on Sept. 15 and since then, no one has been able to stop the Jays since they go into the Class 1A state tournament in Cedar Rapids on a program-record 19-match winning streak.
"We knew we had this nucleus coming back that had been highly successful at the lower levels. We knew the potential was there, we just didn't know if the certain intangibles were there," said Meyer, who is in his 23rd season coaching the Jays. "Once we started having practice, we knew this group could be pretty good. We dealt with the quarantine issues and getting everyone together.
"We've played pretty well. You never know what's around the corner but we thought we had the potential to be a pretty solid team and we've met that."
It's the 11th trip to state for the Jays in the last 12 seasons.
During the 19-match winning streak, Gehlen Catholic has moved up the 1A rankings, going from a top-10 team to a top-three team. The Jays were third in the final 1A rankings.
Janesville (28-4) is the top seed, Wapsie Valley (20-7) got the No. 2 seed and Gladbrook-Reinbeck (32-2) is the fourth seed.
"I'm hoping the fact that we've been there a lot and that we are motivated will get us through the jitters," Meyer said. "I think we can do pretty well. We are not content with going down there and having a good seed."
Gehlen Catholic is facing sixth-seeded New London (22-7) in the first round of state at 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the U.S. Cellular Center.
"New London is very comparable to us," Meyer said. "They run a 6-2 like us and all of their hitters have 100 to 200 kills and they don't have a specific go-to hitter and have good balance. It will be kind of an interesting matchup. They are very well-coached and I know the coach personally she's very well respected. It should be a good match.
"I'm hoping our hitters are maybe a little stronger and our experience in playing in big games paid off. I'm hoping we can establish our defense against them and our hitters can click and I think things can turn out pretty good for us."
The Jays offense has been well-balanced all season and they are hitting .285 as a team. They have five players with 100 or more kills.
Senior Rachel Langel leads the offense with 191 kills on a .362 hitting percentage. Larissa Sitzmann has 176 kills and Lauren Heying has 168 kills on a .324 hitting percentage. Rylee Schnepf has 147 kills and Miyah Whitehead rounds out the attack with 100 kills.
"We've always strived to have a balanced attack but this team has personified that," Meyer said. "Many times we have a different person lead us in kills. That's been a strength we can go to. We play some teams that rely on one or two hitters and if we can be successful enough to shut down one of their hitters, that makes the difference for us."
The Jays did have to replace both of their setters from last season but sophomore Cadence Gobel has done a quality job filling those shoes. She has 577 assists on the season.
"She's still just a sophomore and it's something that she has really worked hard at and puts in more extra time than anyone else," Meyer said. "She's made progress throughout the year. She started the actual playing season with COVID and since, she's been able to come back and she keeps getting better. I think she does a really good job for us.
"Her best years are ahead of her as a setter. She has a good mix of game sense and hands. She makes all of the good sets with the balance. I thought she would have it in her to do this."
Goebel also has 136 digs. Libero Alyssa Kolbeck leads the team with 264 digs and Jasmine Lubben has 180. Tiffany Woerdehoff has 173 digs and Abby Ruhland has 158.
The Jays have relied on their block more this season and they have 204 total. Whitehead leads the team with 50 total blocks, Heying has 49 and Langel follows with 43.
"Blocking is probably the most difficult of the skills to teach because it's hard to replicate game situations in practice. We've worked on it really hard," Meyer said. "Last year we struggled with it at times. This year we have improved and we had a really strong night blocking in our regional final. The biggest improvements are the blockers out on the antenna. Lauren, the right-side hitter, deserves some of the credit for the improvements.
"It's something we wanted to improve on and I think we've gotten better at it."
