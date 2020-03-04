Gehlen Catholic goes toe-to-toe with No. 2 Marquette Catholic in loss

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Gritty, relentless and fearless.
Those three words describe the Gehlen Catholic High School girls basketball team, and the Jays used all three phases to hang with Class 1A second-seeded Bellevue Marquette Catholic throughout the game.
The Jays (15-9) hung with the Mohawks (23-1) for two-and-a-half quarters, and Marquette pulled away late with a 60-53 win over Gehlen.
“Not quite the finish we were hoping for after a great run in the postseason,” Jays coach Brandon Schaecher said. “I asked the seniors if they remember what happened four years ago and they did, we had four wins. Now, we’re one of the top teams in Class 1A and one of the top-40 teams in the state.
“It’s just the belief in what we’re doing and the belief in themselves,” Schaecher added. “Every year, you could see it a little bit more, and a little bit more.”
Gehlen got to the state tournament by beating two top-10 Class 1A teams -- MMCRU and Kingsley-Pierson -- so the Jays weren’t afraid of going toe-to-toe with a No. 2 team.
It showed early.
The Jays went shot for shot with the Mohawks and held a 7-5 lead after the first quarter. Granted, both teams combined to shoot 5 of 32 from the floor in the first eight minutes, but neither team was willing to give up any ground.
“Nothing stops these girls outside some missed shots,” Schaecher said. “If it wasn’t for a couple missed shots … a couple layups didn’t fall, and that's what is going to be the Achilles’ heel.”
In the second quarter, Marquette jumped out with a 7-2 immediate run, but the Jays erased the Mohawks’ lead in less than 3 minutes.
Gehlen’s Lauren Heying gave the Jays a 15-14 lead 2:45 left before halftime, and the Jays wound up holding onto that lead until the very beginning of the third quarter.
The Jays didn’t want to change anything drastically defensively. Sure, Schaecher wanted to make a couple tweaks, but he felt momentum was on their side.
The biggest lead that the Jays had was seven, and that was midway through the third quarter - 31-24 with 5:24 remaining in the third quarter.
Chloe Bunkers scored five points in the third quarter, and while it wasn’t a big run had by Gehlen, a seven-point lead at that point in the game seemed larger than it actually was.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Rachel Langel capped the seven-point lead with a mid-range shot near the elbow that followed a Marquette turnover.
“We’ve had to grind out a lot of games this year,” Schaecher said. “They just didn’t have that quit. We were up for most of the game … you never saw them stop and that’s what’s fun about this team.”
Marquette ended the third quarter on a 12-5 run, which tied the game at 36-36.
Marquette’s Tori Michel, who was one of three Mohawks to have a double-double in the win, started off the fourth quarter getting an offensive rebound, which she put the ball back up while being fouled by Heying.
Michel hit the first free throw, giving the Mohawks a one-point lead, which they later extended. The Mohawks went on a 7-0 late in the fourth quarter, and that run was fueled by points in the paint and free throws.
Marquette Catholic dominated the glass, as it outrebounded Gehlen 55-41. The Mohawks had 33 defensive rebounds to the Jays’ 22.
Michel led the Mohawks’ charge with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Miranda Peters had 17 points and 18 rebounds.
The third Mohawks player with a double-double was Ellie O’Brien, who had 10 points and 13 rebounds.
“When we have only one girl match against them, it’s tough,” Schaecher said. “In the first half, I don’t really think (their size) bothered us. It bothered us on the offensive end, we tried to shoot over top of them and that’s not our game. Our defense was phenomenal.”
Sydney Livermore led the Jays with 15 points, while Heying and Katie Hill both had 11.
"Being under those lights and having all teh people watching, it was a lot of fun," Livermore said.
Mohawks coach Jim Kettmann admired the Jays’ grittiness and the path they took to get to state. The Mohawks, who aren’t strangers to the state tournament, have had past teams be the underdog and make some upsets to get to Des Moines.
“They really scared me from what I saw on film,” Kettmann said. “They’re quick, they drive a lot.”
Kettmann thought the Mohawks were more the prey than the predator in the first half.
“We need to go to the hole, that’s our game,” Kettmann said. “The first half, we were more of the prey, I thought. They seemed calm going into the game. We’ve been here before.”
Marquette will play Bishop Garrigan on Friday in the other semifinal game. The winner of that game will play the winner of Newell-Fonda/St. Ansgar.
Sign up for our Sports newsletter
Get local sports news delivered to your inbox daily!
Zach James
Assistant Sports Editor
I’m the assistant sports editor covering high school and local college sports. I previously worked for the La Crosse Tribune and Clinton Herald.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.