Gehlen Catholic goes toe-to-toe with No. 2 Marquette Catholic in loss

“Nothing stops these girls outside some missed shots,” Schaecher said. “If it wasn’t for a couple missed shots … a couple layups didn’t fall, and that's what is going to be the Achilles’ heel.”

In the second quarter, Marquette jumped out with a 7-2 immediate run, but the Jays erased the Mohawks’ lead in less than 3 minutes.

Gehlen’s Lauren Heying gave the Jays a 15-14 lead 2:45 left before halftime, and the Jays wound up holding onto that lead until the very beginning of the third quarter.

The Jays didn’t want to change anything drastically defensively. Sure, Schaecher wanted to make a couple tweaks, but he felt momentum was on their side.

The biggest lead that the Jays had was seven, and that was midway through the third quarter - 31-24 with 5:24 remaining in the third quarter.

Chloe Bunkers scored five points in the third quarter, and while it wasn’t a big run had by Gehlen, a seven-point lead at that point in the game seemed larger than it actually was.

Rachel Langel capped the seven-point lead with a mid-range shot near the elbow that followed a Marquette turnover.