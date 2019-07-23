FORT DODGE, Iowa -- Even though the final score looked close, Gehlen Catholic softball coach Todd Gunter wasn't pleased with the Jays 4-0 loss to defending champions Collins-Maxwell on Monday during the first round of the Class 1A state tournament.
A few miscues led to a couple of runs early for Collins-Maxwell and the Jays couldn't make up the difference. Gunter was hoping for a better showing on Tuesday in the 1A consolation game against Lynnville-Sully.
Even though Gehlen Catholic gave up a late lead, Gunter was happier with how the team played on Tuesday.
The game was scoreless until the fourth inning when the Jays took a 2-0 lead and held onto it until the sixth inning when Lynnville-Sully scored three runs to take the lead.
Gehlen Catholic scored two runs in the top of the seventh to retake the lead but Lynnville-Sully had the final at-bat and scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to win 5-4.
Still, Gunter thought his team played better on Tuesday and was in better spirits.
"Defensively we played fine and we hit the ball well today. (Lynnville-Sully) just had the last at-bat and made it pay off. I am pretty happy with the way we competed," Gunter said. "We were up and then down and then back up and they ended up winning but I was much happier today with our effort."
The Jays end the season with a 21-11 record.
Gehlen Catholic did get a couple of home runs in the loss - one from senior Katie Peters and the other from Josie Kolbeck. Addison Weber was 3-for-4 with an RBI, Anna Britt went 2-for-4 in her last game as a Jay and Sydney Livermore was 2-for-2. Elliotte Herbst drove in a run in her last game.
Rylee Schnepf pitched a complete game and gave up five runs on 10 hits, walked one and struck out four.
Britt, Herbst, Peters and Meredith Kellen all graduate but the Jays return a solid core next season.
"The seniors will be missed but hopefully next year we have another shot at getting here again. I am excited but I think the girls need to be excited," Gunter said. "Lift weights and get bigger, faster and stronger. We need a little more pop in our bats, some stronger arms and we need a little more speed. Rylee needs to put in a little more work to get her to that next level."