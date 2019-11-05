LE MARS, Iowa — The harder the battle, the sweeter the victory.
That’s an adage that Gehlen Catholic High School volleyball coach Mike Meyer likes to tell his players, and the Jays tasted the sweet sensation of a five-set win (13-25, 25-18, 18-25, 25-15 and 15-6) Tuesday over Newell-Fonda at Le Mars High School in the Class 1A-Region 1 championship match.
After the win, Meyer huddled with the Gehlen girls and asked them if that win was sweet enough for them. The Jays (25-7) screamed out an emphatic ‘yes’ that forced Meyer to back away from a huddle that quickly grew by the student section.
“It’s surreal,” said senior Sydney Livermore, who had a match-high 16 kills. “We haven’t won a five-game match, and they’re definitely a respectable team.”
The Jays won the final two sets of the match, closed out by a kill at the net from 5-foot-9 freshman Miyah Whitehead, who had 11 kills.
In the fifth set, Gehlen went on a 10-2 run, and that clinched the regional title.
The Mustangs (26-11) made four hitting errors, and the Jays had no intention of letting N-F back in the match.
Sophomores Alyssa Kolbeck and Larissa Sitzmann both had two kills in the run. Sitzmann’s first kill of the run was right at the net, and after that, the Jays could start to feel to the win coming
“I’ve been telling them all year about how you have to really dig deep, and they were even saying before the match to expect a tough battle,” Meyer said. “You can see how sweet it is.”
The Jays tried to get the Mustangs out-of-system — especially late in the match — by serving the ball to whoever Newell-Fonda sent to drop in the front row, and they identified where Mustangs junior Ella Larsen was at all times.
On the other side, the Mustangs were stunned.
It was the first time all season they had to play a fifth set, and the first time since Oct. 10 that Newell-Fonda had to play past a third set.
“They just came on in that fifth set and they didn’t let up,” Mustangs coach Marilyn Murra said. “And, we didn’t push back enough. At the end, we went a little mental … I have a young team and is very inexperienced to this pressure.”
Gehlen didn’t have the momentum, however, after the first set. It all belonged to the Mustangs, and it seemed like the Mustangs were playing in their hometown, not the other way around.
The Mustangs closed out the set on a 15-3 rally. It started with two hitting errors from Gehlen, then senior Megan Morenz, who had 14 kills, earned an ace.
From there, Morenz had three more kills plotted in-between a couple additional Gehlen errors.
Murra thought the Mustangs’ blocking was key, as well as passing and serve-receive.
The Mustangs even took a 3-0 lead in the second set, and the Jays admitted that there was some pressure, given that several of the Jays players hadn’t played on a big stage like a regional final.
It was up to the Jays seniors to calm everyone down, and remind everyone there was plenty of volleyball left.
“We had a lot of nerves going into the first set, and it showed,” Livermore said. “Most of these girls aren’t used to playing in that atmosphere, so it took a little bit for them to actually get it, and it worked out.”
Livermore got the Jays going late in the second set with three kills that helped the Jays build a 22-17 lead, and the Jays went on a 6-1 run after the set was tied at 16-16.
Whitehead scored two of the final three points needed in the second set that tied the match at a set apiece.
Once the Jays had won the set, they knew that this was just a volleyball match, and knew they were certainly good enough to win the regional championship.
“The ones who have been here, that was our main focus to make sure they were calm,” Livermore said.
After Newell-Fonda dominated the third set on a 12-5 run that kept the Jays at bay, Gehlen forced a fifth set thanks to a 10-2 run.
Whitehead started the run with a kill, then she helped out Sitzmann at the net on an assisted block.
Livermore then had an ace, and Whitehead sprung at the net for another kill.
“It makes me really happy that we were able to get out and played our hardest,” Whitehead said. “It made super proud to know that all my girls were behind me, and we pulled this thing out. I was so excited (after the final point). My heart was beating out of my chest.”