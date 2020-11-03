Gehlen Catholic regains focus at right times, beats New London in five

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- Remaining focused wouldn’t seem to be a key issue for a team that is on a 19-match winning streak, especially when Gehlen Catholic only lost three sets during that span.

But on Tuesday in their Class 1A quarterfinal match against New London, the Jays lacked focus in the second and fourth sets, leading to a fifth set.

Gehlen was able to regain its focus when it absolutely needed to, even though it kept coach Mike Meyer on his toes.

In the fifth set, Gehlen got three straight points to break the 11-all tie as the Jays advanced to the 1A semifinals with a 25-19, 13-25, 25-18, 14-25, 15-12 victory at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse.

“We lost our focus a little bit but once we regained our focus, we start communicating, going for every ball, starting playing hard,” said Gehlen senior middle hitter Rachel Langel, who had a match-high 15 kills. “As a unit, we really pulled together and started to get some good swings, good passes and good sets and we worked together as a team. We can play really hard together and have fun when we are focused as a unit.”

Meyer said he only enjoyed the odd-numbered matches.