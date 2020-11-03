Gehlen Catholic regains focus at right times, beats New London in five

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- Remaining focused wouldn’t seem to be a key issue for a team that is on a 19-match winning streak, especially when Gehlen Catholic only lost three sets during that span.
But on Tuesday in their Class 1A quarterfinal match against New London, the Jays lacked focus in the second and fourth sets, leading to a fifth set.
Gehlen was able to regain its focus when it absolutely needed to, even though it kept coach Mike Meyer on his toes.
In the fifth set, Gehlen got three straight points to break the 11-all tie as the Jays advanced to the 1A semifinals with a 25-19, 13-25, 25-18, 14-25, 15-12 victory at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse.
“We lost our focus a little bit but once we regained our focus, we start communicating, going for every ball, starting playing hard,” said Gehlen senior middle hitter Rachel Langel, who had a match-high 15 kills. “As a unit, we really pulled together and started to get some good swings, good passes and good sets and we worked together as a team. We can play really hard together and have fun when we are focused as a unit.”
Meyer said he only enjoyed the odd-numbered matches.
“It’s just hard to understand how you can be good, like there’s a switch or something, and I am sure they feel the same way,” Meyer said. “Sometimes I think it’s the bigness of the moment. A few years ago we dropped the first two bad to Tripoli before we started playing and then we were good. Hopefully, we got that out of our system.”
With their 20th-straight win, Gehlen plays Burlington Notre Dame at 8 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1A semifinals.
The No. 3 Jays are the top-seeded team left in the 1A tournament.
Council Bluffs St. Albert knocked off top-seeded Janesville and second-seeded Wapsie Valley had to pull out of the tournament due to COVID-19 issues.
“You have to take them one at a time down here because everybody is good, obviously,” Meyer said. “We will address it here in a little while about how important is it to take care of your opponent. … There’s definitely an opportunity for us now but we still have to take care of business.”
Larissa Sitzmann, Rylee Schnepf and Miyah Whitehead all had 10 kills and Cadence Goebel had 47 assists. Alyssa Kolbeck and Abby Ruhland each had 22 digs and Goebel added 20.
The Jays won the first three points but the Tigers battled back, eventually taking an 11-10 lead.
Gehlen counted with an 8-1 run to go back up 18-12. New London got within four but Langel put down back-to-back kills for a 20-16 advantage as the Jays went on to win the first set 25-19.
Gehlen fell behind 3-0 in the first set and it took awhile for the Jays to recover as New London won 15 of the first 18 points for a 15-3 lead.
Gehlen got it to within 22-13 but New London won the last three points for a 25-13 victory to even the match at 1-1.
The third set was tied at 4-4 when the Jays went on an 8-1 run to take a 12-5 lead. New London came back late in the set with a 6-1 run to get within two.
But Gehlen finished the third strong with a 6-1 run for a 2-1 lead with the 25-18 victory.
New London went on an 8-1 run early in the fourth for an 8-3 lead. A 5-0 run a little later put the Tigers up 13-5.
The Jays never could recover as New London went on to force a fifth set with a 25-14 victory.
Gehen’s block was unable to slow down New London’s attack not only in the fourth set but for most of the match as the block wasn’t up to the Jays’ usual standard.
The Jays came in with 204 total blocks but only had six blocks during the five-set match.
“We were a little late getting to the ball and turning our hands in,” Langel said. “We will work on that for tomorrow night and really just pull together as a team.”
A 6-1 run put the Jays up 8-4 in the fifth but New London came back and tied it at 11.
Sitzmann put down a kill and Lauren Heying had a well-placed tip. Sitzmann got another kill for a 14-11 lead.
“That really got us going and I think we needed something to start us off. We really needed people to step up and show how we do stuff,” Sitzmann said. “Coach said we weren’t showing our potential, we were just kind of there. I guess we found it eventually.”
Sitzmann got the opportunity even though she was benched during Gehlen’s tough second set. But when she returned, she came up with some key kills through the next few sets.
Sitzmann finished with 10 kills in the match.
“She struggled so much that I had to sit her down. I wanted to talk to her some and just get her a chance to clear her head,” Meyer said. “She deserves a lot of credit, that’s not easy to take and then go out and perform. She played much better after that. Not everybody can do that.”
Heying then got the final kill for the 15-11 victory.
“We were fortunate to pull out that fifth game but we were in control of that fifth game mostly, too,” Meyer said. “We were always working from ahead. That makes a big difference.”
